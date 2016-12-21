Pregnant Women's Amniotic Fluid Could Help Treat Osteoperosis

A new breakthrough in medicine shows that stem cells coming from pregnant women's amniotic fluids can be the key treatment for osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions. Scientists found that stem cell infusion could treat not only those who suffer from osteoporosis but also rare bone conditions in infants, brittle bone diseases in the elderly, and bone mass loss among astronauts.

A report from the Daily Mail indicated that a huge percentage of the population of varied ages suffers from different kinds of bone-related illnesses, and the strengthening of bones may be one of the primary means of prevention and treatment. The injection of stem cells from amniotic fluid can be a good "vitamin" or supplement to strengthen the bones and prevent future weakening of the skeleton.

One of the primary diseases that this kind of treatment targets would be osteoporosis as there are millions of individuals in the world that suffer from this condition, as reported by the Guardian. The other condition that this treatment wants to address is the brittle bone disease in infants where babies with this disease suffer fractures even while in the womb.

A report from The Sun UK stated that stem cells that come from amniotic fluid have been used to treat broken bones and have been reported to be up to 78 percent effective on mice samples. The study from the University College London indicated that they plan to do the first set of testing on humans in the next two years.

It was also noted in the report that most bone-related diseases are normally related to the lack of activity. Even though the study is not yet readily available for humans for testing, perhaps it would a good exercise for people with bone-weakening problems to keep moving.