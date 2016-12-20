naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Surgical Gloves Now Banned in the US Due to Health Risks

By Matthew Hunt
Dec 20, 2016 06:06 AM EST
Surgical gloves now banned in the US
Surgical gloves are now banned in the US.
(Photo : David Silverman/Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States announced that powdered medical gloves pose harm to patients and doctors alike. As a result, powdered medical gloves are now banned in the country.

A report from Live Science indicated that the FDA has set a national ban on the usage of powdered medical gloves throughout the United States starting January of 2017. Only the second medical device to be banned by the FDA, powdered gloves have been pointed out to pose significant danger not only to users but also to the patients exposed to them.

A newsletter from Ansell enumerated the possible dangers that latex powder poses to individuals using them and patients exposed to them. The powder present inside the gloves causes allergic reactions to a significant statistic once it has been airborne. There had also been reports that some inflammation and infection have been attributed to a wound's exposure to this latex powder.

On top of that individuals and personnel from the medical community who are consistently exposed to latex powder often suffers from skin irritation and allergies. It causes dryness to the skin and minor abrasions that can turn into very irritating and itchy rashes.

There are actually a number of items which are surprisingly banned in the United States. One of which would be the Kinder Egg, an egg-shaped chocolate with small toys and trinkets inside. The underlying reason for the U.S. to officially ban the sale of Kinder Eggs is because the size of toys inside the egg poses choking hazards to children.

Now that the medical garment has been banned and given only a few more weeks before becoming fully phased out, people from the medical industry are on a continuous search to find an appropriate replacement. The good thing is that there are now many locally available unpowdered variants. 

 

Tagsmedical gloves, FDA, banned, us, latex gloves, powdered gloves

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Digital Wallpapers Are the Latest Trend in Interior Design

Everyone With Blue Eyes Is Linked to a Common Ancestor, Scientists Claim

Trump vs. China: US Underwater Drones Used for Oceanographic Explorations Illegally in South China Sea?

Sun-like Star 300 Light Years Away ‘Eats’ Earth-like Planet Orbiting it

Aging May Be Reversed via Gene Therapy, Scientists Claim

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics