naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Everyone With Blue Eyes Is Linked to a Common Ancestor, Scientists Claim

By Jillian Hault
Dec 19, 2016 09:36 AM EST
Reese Witherspoon is one of the popular individuals with blue eyes
Reese Witherspoon is one of the popular individuals with blue eyes.
(Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Scientists have discovered that all eye colors, even the bluest of blues are actually shades of brown. Just like hair and skin, the color of the eyes is determined by a bodily pigment known as melanin. It has been discovered that all eye colors are composed of this same pigment, however in different amounts or content.

It has been discovered by scientists that eye color is determined by the amount of melanin which are contained in the melanocytes in the iris. According to a report from CNN, a study about eyes and irises have led to the discovery that the less melanocytes there are in the iris, the less brown eyes would look.

Apparently, the amount of melanin pigment in the iris determines how well it absorbs and reflects light. A simple background in Physics can explain that when light is scattered in air, all waves that have short wavelengths will be reflected. The eyes would only have enough time to catch waves with long wavelengths such as blue.

A study from Science Daily explained that the amount of melanocyte in the iris is actually a genetic mutation that happened to an individual thousands of years ago. As that particular individual produced an offspring, the specially mutated genes are carried off to generations of individuals until today. In fact, all people with the same blue shade colored eyes may have come from a single ancestor.

A report from SF Globe explained that people with eyes colored other than brown should not be worried even if they have "mutated" genes as it does not really have a direct correlation to an individual's health. Blue eye colored individual simply means that they have the recessive, or not-so-common gene, occurring less than normal in a sample. It simply means that the particular gene has not been developed as it normally does and created a physical variation of the gene and nothing more. 

 

Tagseye color, Mutation, blue eyes, brown eyes, eyes, iris, melanin

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Aging May Be Reversed via Gene Therapy, Scientists Claim

Genes Can Now Be Sequenced and Sold to Science

Artist Saves His Land from Pipelines by Turning It Into Art and Buying It a Copyright

How Old Is the World's Most Ancient Water

Our Ancient Ancestor May Have Been Polygynous, Studies Show

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Las Vegas Now Runs in 100% Clean Energy Capacity

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics