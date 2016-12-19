Everyone With Blue Eyes Is Linked to a Common Ancestor, Scientists Claim

Scientists have discovered that all eye colors, even the bluest of blues are actually shades of brown. Just like hair and skin, the color of the eyes is determined by a bodily pigment known as melanin. It has been discovered that all eye colors are composed of this same pigment, however in different amounts or content.

It has been discovered by scientists that eye color is determined by the amount of melanin which are contained in the melanocytes in the iris. According to a report from CNN, a study about eyes and irises have led to the discovery that the less melanocytes there are in the iris, the less brown eyes would look.

Apparently, the amount of melanin pigment in the iris determines how well it absorbs and reflects light. A simple background in Physics can explain that when light is scattered in air, all waves that have short wavelengths will be reflected. The eyes would only have enough time to catch waves with long wavelengths such as blue.

A study from Science Daily explained that the amount of melanocyte in the iris is actually a genetic mutation that happened to an individual thousands of years ago. As that particular individual produced an offspring, the specially mutated genes are carried off to generations of individuals until today. In fact, all people with the same blue shade colored eyes may have come from a single ancestor.

A report from SF Globe explained that people with eyes colored other than brown should not be worried even if they have "mutated" genes as it does not really have a direct correlation to an individual's health. Blue eye colored individual simply means that they have the recessive, or not-so-common gene, occurring less than normal in a sample. It simply means that the particular gene has not been developed as it normally does and created a physical variation of the gene and nothing more.