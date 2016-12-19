Digital Wallpapers Are the Latest Trend in Interior Design

New and innovative technology in interior design revolutionizes conventional wall designs by turning wallpapers and ceramic tiles into electronic wall tiles. Just imagine the ease of changing colors, patterns, and wall design through a click of a button!

The Lumentile, or Luminous Electronic Tile, is a simple ceramic or glass tile that has specialized embedded electronics that not only allows it to change colors but also displays images and play videos. It has been designed to use high-end photonics technology that allows simple ceramic or glass tiles to produce light as that of any screen or television. The best part about this is that it could be easily controlled depending on the owner's preference.