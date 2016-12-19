naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Digital Wallpapers Are the Latest Trend in Interior Design

By Matthew Hunt
Dec 19, 2016 11:11 AM EST

New and innovative technology in interior design revolutionizes conventional wall designs by turning wallpapers and ceramic tiles into electronic wall tiles. Just imagine the ease of changing colors, patterns, and wall design through a click of a button!

The Lumentile, or Luminous Electronic Tile, is a simple ceramic or glass tile that has specialized embedded electronics that not only allows it to change colors but also displays images and play videos. It has been designed to use high-end photonics technology that allows simple ceramic or glass tiles to produce light as that of any screen or television. The best part about this is that it could be easily controlled depending on the owner's preference.

 

Change colors in just one tap!
(Photo : Lumentile) Change colors in just one tap!

 

A group of Italian scientists has found a means of embedding light sources and electronic chips in ceramic or glass tiles while being able to preserve its construction and structural capabilities. A combination of conventional construction and advanced touch screen technology, the Lumentile is the next generation of smart devices to be used for interior design. Redecorating a home has never been this fun and easy in just a simple tap on a button.

 

Lumentiles, Smart tiles for the future
(Photo : Lumentiles) Lumentiles, Smart tiles for the future

 

Through this technology, any simple bare wall could turn into an entertainment center in a flash with no additional setups necessary. For tall buildings and billboards, this could be the next revolutionizing method of marketing and advertising as it may act like a screen or a television.

For homeowners, it could also be used as very durable floor tiles to allow for variation in color, pattern, and shape of bare floors. There are varied uses for a digital tile or an electronic tile.

A study from IEE explained that this is a good combination of a variety of industries such as architecture, interior design, and construction, turning simple and traditional construction materials into smart home technology.

Tagslumentile, technology, ceramic tiles, digital tiles, smart tiles, luminous electronic tile

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Artist Saves His Land from Pipelines by Turning It Into Art and Buying It a Copyright

Our Ancient Ancestor May Have Been Polygynous, Studies Show

Naming Ceremony Held for Atlanta Zoo's Newborn Panda Cubs

The Island Rule: Why Humans and Animals on Islands Tend to 'Shrink'

LOOK: Sweden's Mysterious Tiny Mice Cafe

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics