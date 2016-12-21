Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic

A gigantic sperm whale was found along the shores of Samal Island in Davao, Philippines. An analysis of the whale's stomach showed that it might have ingested too much plastic, which led to its untimely death.

On the night of December 16, locals have reported that a gigantic sperm whale has been seen swimming in the shallow waters of the island. The next day the whale has been found not only dead but only a few hundred meters from the shore.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has released a necropsy report that there had been toxic wastes found inside the stomach of the juvenile sperm whale including, but not limited to, fish net with hooks, plastic, a piece of long hardwood with nails, rope and even long pieces of steel wire. We may have initially suspected that it has reached is death when it got stranded in shallow waters, but it seems clear what really has caused the death of whale youngling.

According to a report from ABS-CBN News, local authorities have decided to have the whale deboned and keep the bones on display at the Bone Museum in Davao City. What many people don't know is the history behind how the Bone Museum of Davao City has been established - incidents showing how ugly human-caused pollution affect not only terrestrial wildlife but also those living in the sea.

According to reports, this is not the first time that an incident like this has occurred in the area. In the last seven years there had been 53 whales and dolphins which have been collected in the Gulf of Davao. Only four of these 53 species have died of natural causes, while the rest have been recorded to have plastic on their stomachs.