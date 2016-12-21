naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic

By Matthew Hunt
Dec 21, 2016 08:42 AM EST
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
The death of sperm whales all over the world is probably due to pollution.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A gigantic sperm whale was found along the shores of Samal Island in Davao, Philippines. An analysis of the whale's stomach showed that it might have ingested too much plastic, which led to its untimely death.

On the night of December 16, locals have reported that a gigantic sperm whale has been seen swimming in the shallow waters of the island. The next day the whale has been found not only dead but only a few hundred meters from the shore.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has released a necropsy report that there had been toxic wastes found inside the stomach of the juvenile sperm whale including, but not limited to, fish net with hooks, plastic, a piece of long hardwood with nails, rope and even long pieces of steel wire. We may have initially suspected that it has reached is death when it got stranded in shallow waters, but it seems clear what really has caused the death of whale youngling.

According to a report from ABS-CBN News, local authorities have decided to have the whale deboned and keep the bones on display at the Bone Museum in Davao City. What many people don't know is the history behind how the Bone Museum of Davao City has been established - incidents showing how ugly human-caused pollution affect not only terrestrial wildlife but also those living in the sea.

According to reports, this is not the first time that an incident like this has occurred in the area. In the last seven years there had been 53 whales and dolphins which have been collected in the Gulf of Davao. Only four of these 53 species have died of natural causes, while the rest have been recorded to have plastic on their stomachs. 

 

Tagssperm whale, sperm whale dead, dead sperm whale, plastic ingestion, pollution

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included

Water Ice Found on Ceres; Can It Be a Candidate for Interplanetary Migration?

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows

Hitler’s Nazis May Have All Been 'High' on Drugs, Experts Claim

Chinese and Russian Armies May Have Biomorphic Robots and They're Terrifying

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics