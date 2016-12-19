naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

How Old Is the World's Most Ancient Water

By Matthew Hunt
Dec 19, 2016 05:19 AM EST
How Old Is the World's Most Ancient Water
Deeper excavations through a mine in Canada led scientists to find another site with much more ancient water.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

An ancient pool of water has been discovered in a mine in Ontario, Canada, and it is believed to be the oldest water that has flown through the world. Using the available dating technology, scientists claim this pool to be at least 1.5 billion years old. However, two years later, deeper excavations through the mine led scientists to find another site with much more ancient water.

According to a report from Science Alert, an underground tunnel in the Kidd Mine in Ontario has led scientists to a pool of ancient water dating about 1.5 billion years old. Found underneath the ground at an unbelievable depth of 2.4 kilometers from the surface, this particular pool of water has not been exposed to any form of human contamination.

What is more unbelievable is that they have discovered that this particular pool of water has been tested to contain microscopic organisms that may have existed for the past billion years. With more motivation ever, the scientists went further down to 3.1 kilometers from the surface and discovered a much older layer of ground water.

A report from BBC said that this deeper source of water is older by about 500 million years than what has been originally discovered. They have discovered as well that there are chemical traces of single-cell organisms that may have lived in the ancient water for billions of years.

Although this particular pool of water is not potable or safe for drinking, scientists estimate it to have a capacity of about 2.5 million cubic miles. According to a report from the Daily Mail UK, this particular pool flows through tiny networks of cracks on the rock. An ancient water flowing through age-old rock and carrying bacteria billions of years old, this proves to be an exciting venture for scientists to discover. 

 

TagsAncient water, oldest water, Canada, billions of year, Ancient water

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Our Ancient Ancestor May Have Been Polygynous, Studies Show

Naming Ceremony Held for Atlanta Zoo's Newborn Panda Cubs

The Island Rule: Why Humans and Animals on Islands Tend to 'Shrink'

LOOK: Sweden's Mysterious Tiny Mice Cafe

19-Meter Non-Tsunami Wave Recorded in the North Atlantic Ocean

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics