Hitler’s Nazis May Have All Been 'High' on Drugs, Experts Claim

By Jillian Hault
Dec 20, 2016 10:50 AM EST
Drug use and alcohol consumption were highly encouraged among Nazi soldiers during WWII.
(Photo : John Raedle/Getty Images)

Historical records show that drug use and alcohol were highly encouraged and widespread among Nazi Germany soldiers during the Second World War. There are reports that Nazi soldiers have been encouraged to use Morphine, Opium and, some, Heroin during their service. But the number one drug all soldiers were addicted to during the war was Pervitin.

The use of drugs at the time was legal in Germany, and they were used primarily to cure diseases on the battle front and to relieve pain. The soldiers were also encouraged to take swigs of alcohol to calm their nerves and make them feel more relaxed.

According to a report from CNN, methamphetamine drugs, or pervitin, were prescribed for soldiers and high ranking officials when they feel tired and depressed. These kinds of drugs were given to the troops to 'rejuvenate' their energy, something they strongly needed during war.

It has also been reported that historical records suggest that Hitler himself has used cocaine to treat his sinus problems. Some reports have indicated that Hitler was highly dependent on a morphine-like injectable called 'Eukodal' and it has been claimed this is what made him feel euphoric.

A report from the Independent UK, physicians at the time had very little chance to do research on the health effects of these drugs they have prescribed and are now among the most restricted of its kind in the world. They thought the use of methamphetamines was as simple as drinking coffee as an energy booster. They even provided chocolates containing pervitin for women back at home.

Spiegel Online reports that the effect of the drugs on the soldiers was seductive to high ranking officials as it made them happier, stronger and more productive. Although the side effects of the encouragement to take drugs and alcohol were unexpected at the time, high ranking officials were not prepared to find out that these encouragements could lead to addiction to the drug. For them, this kind of addiction can easily be cured and was not necessarily a problem during service. 

 

Tagsnazi, Drug policy, nazi soldiers, drugs, meth, heroin, morphine, pervitin

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

