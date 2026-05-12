Crabs are famous for one unusual behavior that instantly makes them recognizable: they walk sideways instead of forward. For years, scientists believed this movement was simply the result of crab anatomy, but new research suggests the story goes much deeper. A recent study has traced sideways walking in crabs back roughly 200 million years, revealing how this strange movement became one of the most successful adaptations in marine evolution.

The findings provide a fascinating look into crab evolution and explain why sideways walking crabs managed to thrive across beaches, reefs, mangroves, and oceans worldwide. Scientists now believe that this sideways movement evolved early in true crabs and remained effective for millions of years because it improved survival and mobility.

Scientists Say Sideways Walking Began Millions of Years Ago

Researchers recently analyzed living crab species, fossil records, and evolutionary patterns to understand how sideways walking developed. According to a report published by ScienceDaily, scientists found strong evidence that sideways walking evolved once in the ancestors of modern true crabs during the Jurassic period.

The study suggests that this movement style appeared after major environmental changes reshaped marine ecosystems. At the time, shallow coastal waters expanded, creating new habitats filled with predators and competition. Crabs that could move quickly across sand and rocks may have gained a major advantage.

Researchers also discovered that many modern crab species still share similar body mechanics connected to sideways movement. This supports the idea that the adaptation remained useful throughout crab evolution rather than disappearing over time.

Another report from ScienceAlert explained that while crab-like body shapes evolved multiple times in nature, sideways locomotion appears to have evolved only once among true crabs. Scientists consider this an important evolutionary breakthrough because it likely contributed to the long-term success of crabs worldwide.

Why Crabs Walk Sideways Instead of Forward

The answer mostly comes down to body structure. Crabs have broad shells and legs positioned outward along the sides of their bodies. Their joints bend in a way that naturally supports lateral movement rather than forward walking.

Moving sideways allows crabs to use their strongest muscles more efficiently. Instead of twisting their bodies while walking forward, they can travel quickly in a straight lateral direction.

Scientists believe sideways walking provides several important benefits:

Faster escapes from predators

Crabs can rapidly move into crevices or burrows

Sideways bursts make them difficult to catch

Better balance on uneven terrain

Beaches and rocky coastlines are unstable surfaces

Sideways motion keeps the body balanced and low

Greater movement efficiency

The leg structure matches lateral motion naturally

Less energy is required compared to forward walking

Quick directional changes

Crabs can instantly move left or right without turning around

This helps in crowded tidal zones and reef environments

These advantages may explain why sideways walking crabs became dominant in so many marine ecosystems.

Crab Evolution and the Rise of True Crabs

Crab evolution is more complicated than many people realize. Scientists separate true crabs from other crab-like crustaceans based on anatomy and evolutionary history. True crabs belong to a group known as Brachyura, which includes species with reduced tails tucked underneath their bodies. One fascinating concept connected to crab evolution is carcinization. This process describes how different crustaceans evolved crab-like shapes independently over time. In other words, evolution repeatedly "reinvented" the crab body form because it worked well in many environments.

However, recent research shows that sideways walking was much rarer than crab-like body shapes. According to researchers, this locomotion style likely evolved only once among true crabs before spreading through later species. Scientists from the evolutionary biology journal eLife noted that the movement style may have acted as a "key innovation." In evolutionary science, a key innovation is a trait that dramatically improves survival or expansion into new habitats.

For crabs, sideways walking may have helped them:

Occupy shallow coastal environments

Escape predators more efficiently

Compete for food in crowded ecosystems

Adapt to rocky, sandy, and coral-filled habitats

Over millions of years, these advantages helped crabs become one of the most diverse groups of crustaceans on Earth.

How Crab Anatomy Supports Sideways Movement

The structure of a crab's body is highly specialized. Unlike mammals, crabs have a hard exoskeleton instead of internal bones. This shell provides protection but limits flexibility.

To compensate, crabs evolved powerful sideways-oriented legs and joints that allow coordinated lateral movement. Their flattened bodies also reduce drag and help them squeeze into tight spaces. Different species adapted this movement style in unique ways:

Ghost crabs can sprint sideways at remarkable speeds on beaches

Swimming crabs developed paddle-like rear legs for aquatic movement

Fiddler crabs combine sideways movement with territorial displays

Mangrove crabs climb roots and trees while still relying on lateral motion

A report from Phys.org explained that sideways locomotion may have helped crabs remain stable in constantly changing tidal environments.

Scientists also found that some crab species later evolved partial forward movement again, showing that crab locomotion continued adapting over time.

Why the Discovery Matters Beyond Marine Biology

The research is important not only for understanding crabs but also for studying evolution itself. Scientists often search for traits that help animal groups survive for extremely long periods, and sideways walking appears to be one of those successful adaptations.

The findings may also influence engineering and robotics. Robotic systems inspired by crabs are already being developed for rough terrain navigation because sideways movement can provide stability on uneven surfaces. Some engineers study crabs to design machines capable of:

Moving through disaster zones

Navigating rocky underwater environments

Maintaining balance on unstable terrain

Nature often inspires technology, and crabs are becoming an important model for movement efficiency.

How Sideways Walking Helped Crabs Survive for Millions of Years

Crabs survived dramatic climate shifts, changing oceans, and evolving predators across geological history. Their sideways movement may seem unusual, but it became one of the most effective mobility systems in marine ecosystems.

The new study tracing sideways walking back 200 million years highlights how a single adaptation can shape the future of an entire animal group. While many species disappeared over time, crabs continued spreading into new environments thanks partly to their efficient body design and movement style.

Today, sideways walking crabs remain some of the most successful crustaceans in the world, proving that even the strangest movements can become powerful survival tools through evolution.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why do crabs walk sideways?

Crabs walk sideways because their leg joints and body structure are designed for lateral movement, which is faster and more efficient than forward walking.

2. How old is sideways walking in crabs?

Scientists believe sideways walking evolved around 200 million years ago during the Jurassic period.

3. Do all crabs walk sideways?

Most crabs do, but some species can also move forward or diagonally depending on their habitat and anatomy.