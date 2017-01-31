naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology Donald Trump china Mars

New 'Semi-Synthetic' Organism Formed Under Unique 6-Letter Genetic Code

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 31, 2017 08:59 AM EST
Scientists develop first organisms with 6-letter genetic code
Scientists may have heralded the rise of a totally new life form. A team has engineered the first ever "semi-synthetic" organism, courtesy of breeding E. coli bacteria with an expanded six-letter genetic code.
(Photo : Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Scientists may have heralded the rise of a totally new life form. A team of scientists has engineered the first ever "semi-synthetic" organism, courtesy of breeding E. coli bacteria with an expanded six-letter genetic code.

Every living thing on Earth is formed according to a DNA code using four bases, as in G, T, C, and A codes. However, the modified E. coli carry new types of DNA, additionally two new bases namely X and Y.

The team is led by Floyd Romesberg from the Scripps Research Institute in California. Their team created synthetic nucleotides or molecules that serve as the building blocks of DNA and RNA to create an additional base pair and have inserted this into the genetic code of the E. coli.

Now the world has seen its first semi-synthetic organism, with a genetic code of two natural base pairs and an additional "alien pair."

The researchers reported that these new organisms now provide a suitable platform to create living things with wholly unnatural attributes that cannot be found in nature.

According to Nature, the team actually announced that they have successfully engineered a synthetic DNA base pair made from the X and Y molecules back in 2014. Since then, they have been working on getting their modified E. coli to not only take the synthetic base pair into their DNA but to hold onto it for their lifespan.

The engineered bacteria were initially weak and sickly and soon died. Over the years, they devised three methods to engineer the new version of E. coli that could hold onto these new pairs indefinitely.

The first was to build a better version of a nucleotide transporter, which transports pieces of the synthetic base pair into the DNA.

The next is to change the molecule they used to make the Y base and found it could be easily recognized by enzymes in the bacteria that synthesize DNA molecules via replication.

In a report from Science Alert, the last method is to use CRISPR-Cas 9, a revolutionary gene-editing tool, to engineer E. coli that do not register the two new base pair as foreign invaders.  

TagsFloyd Rosemberg, The Scripps Research Institute, california, e coli, semi-synthetic organism, new organism, genetics, genetic code, e coli

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers

Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained

'Green' Jobs to Replace Workforce by 2030, 170% Growth Expected

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Join the Conversation

Baby Dolphin

Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
space

NASA To Build Autonomous Robots To Explore Solar System, Progress so Far

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

Saturn's Moon Tethys Look Like an Eyeball in NASA's Stunning New Image
science

Existing Anti-Gout Medication Effective in Reducing Symptoms of Opioid Withdrawal

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon

New 'Semi-Synthetic' Organism Formed Under Unique 6-Letter Genetic Code

ALERT: Mumps Outbreak in Washington Continue to Take Toll, Nearly 300 Confirmed Cases
tech

'Enhanced Humans' Now Wearing Implants for Diabetes Courtesy of Biohacking Company

Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Carl Sagan
News

Creepy! Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Is Becoming Real, And Everyone Is Freaking Out
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
China Daily Life - Pollution
News

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics