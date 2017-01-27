"Green" Jobs to Replace Workforce By 2030, 170% Growth Expected - Experts

Odds are looking great to people who are focused on learning more about the benefits and intricacies of renewable energy. It appears jobs in renewables is slated to grow by as much as 170-percent or more in terms of hiring in the next decade.



This is considering not only because the US is reaching its 25-percent renewable energy mark, but oil and coal industries are shrinking as well. Of course, this is considering that those in energy-related positions only make up 8-percent of the US workforce, but a large number nonetheless.



Some energy companies are starting to show the trends of the eocnomics behind renewables. According to the Economical Millennial, this is more or less focused on not having to pay a supplier, and to deal with the constant logistical problems of transporting solar, hydro and wind power.



On a more overall scale, the jobs related to renewable energy and clean energy will more or less triple by 2027 according to industry analysts. According to SE4All, these include positions that are related to renewable energy bigshots such as solar, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, and biomass - from production, transmission, construction and even support staff.



Much of the drivers of these growth are state mandates that require a certain percentage of power to come from renewable sources. A good example is in the state of California where the state requires 33-percent of all successfully-generated electricity to be renewable by the year 2020, and via subsidies by the federal government. This is not only economically efficient but also avoids the dependence on coal power.



According to Rebrn, and even with comparatively low oil and natural gas prices, there appears to be a growing health on renewable energy in the US. If fossil fuel prices rise anywhere near 2008 levels in the future, then the growth of renewable energy could grow at an even faster rate.