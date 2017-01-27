naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china technology Donald Trump Mars

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 27, 2017 08:18 AM EST
France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
France has just become the site of the world's first solar-paneled roadway. Wattway deployed on the streets of Tourouvre-au-Perche a massive 1,000-meter-long solar-paneled roadway. It appears to be the first of a 1,000km goal.
(Photo : Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

France has just become the site of the world's first solar-paneled roadway. Wattway deployed on the streets of Tourouvre-au-Perche a  massive 1,000-meter-long solar-paneled roadway. It appears to be the first of a 1,000km goal.

According to the Web Urbanist, this technology, and in turn the initial pathway, was designed to generate enough electricity to light up the streets of a 3,400-person town. This is just the first step of a big five-year initiative.

France wants to create 1,000 kilometers of solar roads all over the country over the next few years. This can allow the country to give enough energy for 5-million people, or about 10-percent of the population. 

In a video of the Wattway road, the flat and smooth surfaces of the country's existing streets are good places to set up the solar panels. They can serve a second function and harvest clean energy, as long as durability of the panels themselves are taken into account.

The solar brick-like sheets attached to the roads are covered with multiple silicon layers. These are designed to allow light to pass through and all the while protect the panels from damage. They are apparently tough enough to withstand the weight of six-axle trucks. They also stick directly onto existing road surfaces.

Interestingly, the goal of the first phase of the plan is to produce 280-megawatt hours of power annually and to test the durability of the technology under "real-world" experimental conditions. It appears that under controlled conditions, the panels could survive a "cycle" of a million vehicles. This amounts to about 20 years of normal traffic, and provided the roads themselves do not move.

Wattway explained that given the road is still on an experimental phase, getting a trial site of this scale is a real opportunity to experiment. It seems this site has allowed them to improve the technology behind their photovoltaic panel installation process as well as their manufacturing methods.  

TagsWattway, France, Wattway road, solar energy, solar power

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem

A Flying Car? Prototype Ready by End-2017, Airbus CEO Reveals

Brainwaves Can Be Passwords, Scientists Explain How EEG Authentication Works

What is Maluuba? Microsoft Grabs AI Tech Bigger Than Facebook, Google

Genetics Reveal Women Regret One-Night Stands, But Men Like Them

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
Explore The Australian Outback
Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
space

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Asteroid Captured Passing By The Earth And The Moon

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth
science

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo

Doomsday Clock Now Two and a Half Minutes Closer to 'Midnight' Because of Donald Trump

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
IBM Powerpc Copper Processor Chip
News

Life in 2020 Will Probably Include Superhero Vision, Macroscopes and More, Says IBM
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Donald Trump New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
  3. 3 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  4. 4 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics