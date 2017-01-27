New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Ford is up for big things this year, including a whopping announcement that declares the future of electric vehicles.



Ford CEO Mark Field confirmed that several new Ford models will receive electric drivetrain options. This can be the result of a previous $4.5 billion investment in electric vehicles to introduce the 13 new models.



According to Electrek, Ford has just confirmed seven of the 13 models, and the list will be more surprising. One of the new models is its flagship F-150 pick-up truck that has "at least" 300 miles of range that can be an on-site generation. There are also two new electric police vehicles and a Transit Custom plug-in hybrid.



Ford said these can be produced as early as 2021. The announcement was made at the Ford Flat Rock factory in Michigan, where the company is making yet another $700 million in an expansion to enable the manufacturing of electric vehicles.



There's also a new fully-electric small SUV by 2020. It has an estimate range of at least 300 miles, to be sold in North America, Asia and Europe, as well as a high-volume autonomous vehicle for commercial ride hailing or ride sharing that will debut in 2021.



A hybrid version of the F-150 pick-up by 2020 will be a mobile generator. A hybrid version of the iconic Mustang that has V8 power and more low-end torque. It will debut in 2020.



A Transit Custom plug-in to be available in 2019 as a hybrid vehicle.Two new police vehicles that are pursuit-rated. Both will be fitted with their "police gear" at Ford's dedicate police vehicle modification center in Chicago.



Ford enthusiasts can check the entire announcement here. However, it appears Ford is making a comeback after making it appear that they are falling behind in electrification over the past few years. It appears Ford's future is filled with hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and some electric vehicles.