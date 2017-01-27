naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china technology Donald Trump Mars

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 27, 2017 04:24 AM EST
New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces
Ford is up for big things this year, including a whopping big announcement that declares the future of electric vehicles.
(Photo : Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ford is up for big things this year, including a whopping announcement that declares the future of electric vehicles.

Ford CEO Mark Field confirmed that several new Ford models will receive electric drivetrain options. This can be the result of a previous $4.5 billion investment in electric vehicles to introduce the 13 new models.

According to Electrek, Ford has just confirmed seven of the 13 models, and the list will be more surprising. One of the new models is its flagship F-150 pick-up truck that has "at least" 300 miles of range that can be an on-site generation. There are also two new electric police vehicles and a Transit Custom plug-in hybrid.

Ford said these can be produced as early as 2021. The announcement was made at the Ford Flat Rock factory in Michigan, where the company is making yet another $700 million in an expansion to enable the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

There's also a new fully-electric small SUV by 2020. It has an estimate range of at least 300 miles, to be sold in North America, Asia and Europe, as well as a high-volume autonomous vehicle for commercial ride hailing or ride sharing that will debut in 2021.

A hybrid version of the F-150 pick-up by 2020 will be a mobile generator. A hybrid version of the iconic Mustang that has V8 power and more low-end torque. It will debut in 2020.

A Transit Custom plug-in to be available in 2019 as a hybrid vehicle.Two new police vehicles that are pursuit-rated. Both will be fitted with their "police gear" at Ford's dedicate police vehicle modification center in Chicago.

Ford enthusiasts can check the entire announcement here. However, it appears Ford is making a comeback after making it appear that they are falling behind in electrification over the past few years. It appears Ford's future is filled with hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and some electric vehicles. 

TagsFord, Mark Field, electric vehicles, for electric vehicles, Ford, Ford cars, ford models

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem

A Flying Car? Prototype Ready by End-2017, Airbus CEO Reveals

Brainwaves Can Be Passwords, Scientists Explain How EEG Authentication Works

What is Maluuba? Microsoft Grabs AI Tech Bigger Than Facebook, Google

Genetics Reveal Women Regret One-Night Stands, But Men Like Them

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
Explore The Australian Outback
Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
space

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Asteroid Captured Passing By The Earth And The Moon

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth
science

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo

Doomsday Clock Now Two and a Half Minutes Closer to 'Midnight' Because of Donald Trump

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
IBM Powerpc Copper Processor Chip
News

Life in 2020 Will Probably Include Superhero Vision, Macroscopes and More, Says IBM
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Donald Trump New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
  3. 3 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  4. 4 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics