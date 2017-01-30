naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology Donald Trump china medicine

Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 30, 2017 08:16 AM EST
Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
Time crystals are strange hypothetical structures as they have an atomic structure that not just repeats itself in space, but also in time. This means they are in perpetual motion without using energy. And scientists have just confirmed their existence.
(Photo : Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Time crystals are strange hypothetical structures as they have an atomic structure that not just repeats itself in space, but also in time. This means they are in perpetual motion without using energy, and scientists have just confirmed their existence.

Researchers have reported in detail just how to make these crystals, and scientists have just confirmed they created the crystals based on the blueprint. This officially confirms the existence of this new form of matter.

The impact of such a discovery is unprecedented, especially since this allows scientists to explore new frontiers in quantum computing and other forms of technology.

According to Science Alert, Norman Yao, lead researcher from the University of California, Berkeley, said these time crystals are the first confirmed example of a non-equilibrium matter.

Before time crystals, all objects in physics (i.e., metals and insulators) are "in equilibrium," meaning they do not move because all forces act equally on them. This is the first time an object does not need such a force in order to move.

This was first predicted by Nobel-winning physicist Frank Wilczek back in 2012, as time crystals are structures that appear to have movement at their lowest energy state, known as the grounded state.

Wilczek proposed a new look on these crystals, as ground states normally refer to zero-point energy, or no movement is possible due to lack of energy. He said normal crystals have atomic structures that repeat in space, but they're motionless because they're in equilibrium in their ground state. However, time crystals also repeat in time. Like jelly that repeatedly jiggles without consuming energy.

Yao and his team have come up with a detailed blueprint how to make and measure the properties of these crystals and even predict what the various properties of the crystals are, meaning they mapped out the equivalent properties of the solid, liquid and gas phases of the new matter.

In their paper, he said this bridges the idea between theoretical ideas and experiments.

In fact, two independent teams have successfully created time crystals based on the blueprints. They are at the pre-print site arXiv.org, from the University of Maryland and from Harvard. 

They are created by taking a conga line of 10 ytterbium ions with entangled electron spins. The researchers alternately hit them with two lasers, with one creating a magnetic field and the other partially flipping spins, creating a "crystal-esque" structure with repetitive spin patterns.  

Tagstime crystals, physics, quantum computing, quantum physics

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Green' Jobs to Replace Workforce by 2030, 170% Growth Expected

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?

Mysterious 'Education Gene' Explained: How Genetics Affect Intelligence of Offsprings, Humanity

Join the Conversation

Baby Dolphin

Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
space

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

Saturn's Moon Tethys Look Like an Eyeball in NASA's Stunning New Image

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts
science

Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained

SHOCKING: 6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?

Wyoming Bill Pushes to Oust Clean Energy in US, Coal Supporters Leading Opposition

Ugandan Engineers Create 'Smart Jacket' That Detects Pneumonia
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Carl Sagan
News

Creepy! Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Is Becoming Real, And Everyone Is Freaking Out
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
China Daily Life - Pollution
News

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  3. 3 Red panda Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics