naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology china Donald Trump global warming

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 30, 2017 08:24 AM EST
Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained
Scientists have just turned hydrogen into metal, in what appears to be a stunning act of alchemy that would soon revolutionalize the field of technology and spaceflight.
(Photo : Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Scientists have just turned hydrogen into metal in what appears to be a stunning act of alchemy that would soon revolutionalize the field of technology and spaceflight.

This is the first-ever sample of metallic hydrogen that has existed on the planet. Meaning this has never existed in the planet's history. 

According to The Independent, the scientists from Harvard University, have succeeded in creating a tiny amount of what is possibly the rarest and most valuable metal so far.

In their study, published in Science journal, metallic hydrogen can create super-fast computers and even high-speed levitating trains, ultra-efficient vehicles, and basically improve anything with electricity. It even has surprising impacts in the field of astronomy.

However, the prospect is at risk as the next step, to establish whether the metal is stable at normal pressures, is a challenging prospect.

Isaac Silvera, who made the breakthrough with Ranga Dias, said this is the holy grail of high-pressure physics so far. The piece of metal can only be seen through two diamonds that were used to crush liquid hydrogen at a temperature that is far below freezing. However, the amount of pressure needed to accomplish this will be immense -- more than what is found at the center of the Earth.

The sample has remained trapped in this grip, but in the next few weeks, the researchers are planning to ease the pressure. According to one theory, metallic hydrogen should be stable at room temperature, and this is important.

A diamond, for instance, stays like a diamond after it's taken out of extreme heat and pressure. If this is also possible with metallic hydrogen, then this can improve anything made out of electricity. It can save energy if used as wires, and make rocket fuel four times more powerful than normal.

TagsRanga Dias, Isaac Silvera, hydrogen, metal, spaceflight, technology, hydrogen metal

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Green' Jobs to Replace Workforce by 2030, 170% Growth Expected

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?

Mysterious 'Education Gene' Explained: How Genetics Affect Intelligence of Offsprings, Humanity

Join the Conversation

Baby Dolphin

Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
space

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

Saturn's Moon Tethys Look Like an Eyeball in NASA's Stunning New Image

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts
science

Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained

SHOCKING: 6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?

Wyoming Bill Pushes to Oust Clean Energy in US, Coal Supporters Leading Opposition

Ugandan Engineers Create 'Smart Jacket' That Detects Pneumonia
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Carl Sagan
News

Creepy! Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Is Becoming Real, And Everyone Is Freaking Out
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
China Daily Life - Pollution
News

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  3. 3 Red panda Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics