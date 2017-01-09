naturewn.com

Company Develops Armaggeddon Shelters for World's Richest -- How Does it Work?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 09, 2017 04:24 AM EST
Company Develops Armaggeddon Shelters for World's Richest, How Does it Work?
A California-based company is too far ahead in the thinking game. It wants to help you be prepared in the face of a global catastrophe. Vivos Group has developed massive fortified shelters, where the one-percent may buy space and live out the rest of the apocalypse.
According to Business Insider, the company's new development project called Vivos xPoint is the largest private shelter community on the planet. Apparently, it can house up to 5,000 people and withstand a 500,000-pound blast.

The project's website notes that the Vivos Group calls this place "the place you want to be when SHTF, or "sh** hits the fan." Although no one calls the place "home" yet.

The property apparently has 575 bunkers of hardened concrete and steel. The properties, located in South Dakota, were originally built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1942. It originally served as a military fortress that stored explosives and ammunitions.

Since 1967, when the base was retired, the bunkers were removed. By the time Vivos acquired the property, they repurposed it in 2016 as the "ultimate shelter community."

According to the xPoint web page, the shelters range in size from about 26 feet in width and 60 feet or 80 feet in length. There's even room for a year's worth of supplies. Buyers accept their bunker "as is," meaning no plumbing, electricity and filtration. They can hire a contractor and even use Vivos' services to equip their den.

A 99-year lease on the bunker will cost $1,000 a year and a $25,000 deposit up-front. The renovation, though, may cost a lot more. They are currently taking reservations to lease a bunker and host tours by March 2017. Its first tenants can move in as early as summer 2018.

Vivos can even pitch ideas to the discretion of the tenant, though the cost may be roughly $12,000. This consists of a blast door seal, an interior lock, an escape hatch, exhaust and air vents, a propane generator, a fuel tank, electrical wiring, plumbing, hot water heater and a septic system.

These can fit 10 people comfortably. Though some may want it to be for the immediate family only. Some models have three-bathroom homes, with a kitchen, living room, storage closet and even a home theater.

Some amenities, such as full-time staff for security and maintenance, may also be available. The company also intends to install a general store, which they hope to construct by 2017. One of the bunkers will dedicated to a school as well, though they won't provide education per se -- just the space.

