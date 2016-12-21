Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Builds AI Assistant Similar to Iron Man’s Jarvis

The real-life Iron Man may be within our midst as Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, announced that he plans to build his own home-based AI similar to Iron Man's Jarvis. It has been reported that the real-life Iron Man may be within our midst as Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, has announced that he plans to build his own home-based AI similar to Iron Man's Jarvis.

According to Mirror UK, Zuckerberg wanted to create an Iron Man-style AI system for his own home this year and may be near success. Hold your excitement as the AI assistant may still be far from the free-thinking, intelligent, and powerful Jarvis from the Marvel film and is only targeted to do simple tasks at home, for the mean time.

Zuckerberg is reportedly spending his free time writing codes for a computer-controlled assistant that can do and operate simple things at home like opening and closing lights, locking and unlocking doors, turning up the volume of music, closing the television, and even controlling the temperature.

He also plans to include the AI in everyday tasks like waking up the children in the morning, having a toast with friends and family, and more. But we may wait a bit longer to see the AI acting and moving similar to Tony Stark's AI assistant.

USA today reported that he had planned to design it to recognize his voice so he could control it just by speaking to it, similar to Stark. In the future, it may be used for face recognition, natural language processing, and many more. However, whether or not it could engage in intelligent conversation is something that may not yet be in the plans and designs of the Facebook CEO.

In the event that the AI does engage in conversation, Zuckerberg announced that he plans to use the most recognizable voice of all-time for his AI assistant -- the voice of Morgan Freeman.