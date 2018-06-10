naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars astronauts space exploration CDC

Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station

By Naia Carlos
Jun 10, 2018 01:58 PM EDT
Close
 Expedition 56 Launch
The Soyuz MS-09 rocket is launched with Expedition 56 Soyuz Commander Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, flight engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA, and flight engineer Alexander Gerst of ESA on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
(Photo : NASA | Joel Kowsky)

Russia's Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft finally latched onto the International Space Station after a two-day journey, carrying three new international members of the crew.

The rocket docked on the ISS' Rassvet module on Friday, June 8.

Soyuz Rocket Docks ISS

Aboard the rocket are NASA's Serena Auñón-Chancellor, European Space Agency's Alexander Gerst, and Roscosmos' cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, NASA reports. The trio joins three others on the ISS: Expedition 56 Commander Drew Feustel, NASA's Ricky Arnold, and Roscosmos' Oleg Artemyev.

The threesome will be able to enter the ISS once the hatches between the Soyuz and the space station open. This will occur after standard pressurization and leak checks.

Feustel, Arnold, and Artemyev will be at the station until October. The latest batch, Auñón-Chancellor, Gerst, and Prokopyev are expected to follow them back to Earth in December.

ISS To-Do List

The ISS crew has a busy schedule ahead of them following the arrival of the new residents.

"Usually, the arriving crew is given a couple of days off to catch their breath and relax after a trip from the launch pad in Baikonur to the station," Rob Navias, the NASA commentator, reveals. "That will not be the case this weekend."

Feustel and Arnold will be continuing to work outside the ISS, while Gerst and Auñón-Chancellor will be assisting with the preparations.

New arrivals Gerst and Auñón-Chancellor are particularly interested in medical research on the experience in space. The former is interested in how the brain functions change in space, while the latter wants to learn more about the body's abilities to adapt to space's low-level chronic insults.

Soyuz Gives Extra Special Views Of Earth

Before the docking at the International Space Station, the Soyuz spacecraft let Earth-bound people get a unique glimpse of the planet.

When the rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 6, it had external cameras attached to it that offered stunning live-stream views of Earth from space.

In a live commentary, NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren expressed how much he enjoyed the new angle as a spectator.

"This is a unique view," he says. "It's neat to actually have this perspective - to see how the engines are performing, and to see the second stage fall away, to see the Earth below."

It's the first time that a live video has been streamed from a Soyuz spacecraft. Other live-stream events used to show the inside of the Soyuz as well as the crew members making the trip.

"I like this external view, but I also kind of miss seeing the internal view to see the crew on the inside," Lindgren admits.

Tagscosmonaut, Russian Soyuz, Soyuz, astronauts, NASA, ESA, Roscosmos

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Moon Is Making Days On Earth Longer

Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky

Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought

Americans Want NASA To Focus On Earth, Not Mars, And Especially Not The Moon: Survey

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA's Opportunity Rover Stalled By Dust Storm Bigger Than North America

Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

Neutron Stars' Collision May Have Created The Lightest Known Black Hole Yet

Pluto's 'Ice Dunes' Are Proof It Has 'Earth-like Characteristics'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mars Curiosity Rover
Space

Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
Asteroid
Space

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
Pluto Dunes
Space

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes
First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Environment

First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgery Room 'Dancing Doctor' Gets License Suspended, Defends Herself After: 'These Were All Consented Videos'
  2. 2 Mars Dust Storm NASA's Opportunity Rover Stalled By Dust Storm Bigger Than North America
  3. 3 Expedition 56 Launch Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station
  4. 4 Hotel Influenza University Is Paying Volunteers $3,500 To Get The Flu And Stay In 'Hotel Influenza'
  5. 5 New Study Predicts Premature Risks New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics