Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky

By Naia Carlos
Jun 07, 2018 09:08 PM EDT
 Moon
The moon usually hangs serenely over the night sky, but a new video shows it seemingly falling rapidly in Spain.
(Photo : Robert Karkowski | Pixabay)

It's not actually the moon falling from the sky, but the viral video of a monstrous moon appearing to drop looks very cool.

A Strange Lunar Video

Shot by photographer Daniel López on May 30, the two-minute clip showed the full Milk Moon over Mount Teide in Canary Islands, Spain. NASA shared a video of the moon setting as their astronomy picture of the day on Monday, June 4.

While the moon settling down may not sound remarkable, this particular video is worth watching as it makes the moon appear extremely monstrous. In fact, NASA is even quick to assure that the people on the ridge are far from danger since it looks like the massive moon is about to crush them.

The people on the ridge are actually watching the sun rise behind the photographer, which is why they're facing the camera. López was able to achieve this effect by using a telephoto lens, which National Geographic explains as a tool that's able to compress the distance between objects in the background and the foreground dramatically.

However, no time lapse or other special effects were needed to speed up the video. The speed of the moon's "fall" is actually in real time and simply the result of the Earth's rotation. It only appears more alarming due to the compressed distance and the enlarged size of the moon.

Look To The Sky This June

Missed the milk moon? Don't worry, there are other astronomical events for the month of June.

The month's full moon is dubbed the Strawberry Moon and will make its appearance on June 28, Thursday, according to Express UK. It's named after wild strawberries, which usually begin to ripen in June.

The most notable event for skywatchers this month is Saturn, which will be at its biggest and brightest for the entire year, National Geographic reports. While the planet reaches opposition on June 27, the best time to spot it is a few weeks before and after the opposition.

This month is the perfect time to invest in a backyard telescope because Saturn will be showing off its rings. The planet's nearly 26-degree angle to Earth makes it ideal for astronomers to spot unique details of the planet such as the gaps between the rings and Saturn's famous "Death Star" moon Mimas.

The asteroid Vesta will also be particularly bright this month with the second largest object in the belt visible even to the naked eye on June.

