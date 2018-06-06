naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Earth moon Pluto American Heart Association

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

By Naia Carlos
Jun 06, 2018 07:40 PM EDT
Close
 New Horizons Illustration
Artist's impression of NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft encountering 2014 MU69, a Kuiper Belt object that orbits one billion miles away from. Right now, the spacecraft is out of hibernation mode and getting prepped for another historic flyby.
(Photo : NASA | Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory | Southwest Research Institute | Steve Gribben)

New Horizons is up and getting ready for its next mission — a New Year's Day flyby of the Kuiper Belt object dubbed as Ultima Thule.

After 165 days in hibernation, the NASA spacecraft will embark on another historic flight. Its mission on Ultima Thule will be the farthest planetary encounter ever.

New Horizons Now

As of June 5, the spacecraft is almost 3.8 billion miles from Earth, a press release from the New Horizons website reports. Radio signals sent at light speed from the probe reaches Earth 5 hours and 40 minutes later.

The New Horizons spacecraft has been in hibernation mode since Dec. 21, 2017, a necessary break to save resources. On June 5, researchers nudged New Horizons awake to prep for the historically significant mission set for New Year's Day.

Alice Bowman, the mission operations manager from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, notes that the spacecraft is in good condition and is operating normally following its exit from hibernation mode.

Ultima Thule Flyby

Now, the team is gearing up for the historic pass by the Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule, which lies a billion miles beyond Pluto. Ultima Thule is a tough target not just for its distance, according to The Verge, but also due to its modest size of 20 to 23 miles in diameter.

This mission follows New Horizons' flyby of Pluto and its moons in 2015, which yielded groundbreaking data on this distant part of the solar system.

"Our team is already deep into planning and simulations of our upcoming flyby of Ultima Thule and excited that New Horizons is now back in an active state to ready the bird for flyby operations, which will begin in late August," Alan Stern, the mission's principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute, says in a statement.

Researchers will be collecting navigation tracking data during the next three days as well as sending the first commands to the onboard computers for the start of flyby preparations.

Preparations are expected to be extensive and will include memory updates, Kuiper belt science data retrieval, and a series of subsystems and science-instrument checkouts, among others.

On August, actual flyby operations will begin as the probe sets on its final approach to Ultima Thule. The first of seven maneuvers to change trajectory will take place on October, and the last one is set for Dec. 22. Then, on Christmas Day, the flyby sequence will begin.

For this mission, the team wants the spacecraft to get closer to Ultima Thule than it was able to do to Pluto three years ago.

"We have a lot to do," Bowman says. "It's going to be very challenging."

TagsNASA, New Horizons Flyby, New Horizons

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's New Horizon's Spacecraft Measures Brightness of the Universe

What's Next After New Horizons Sent Final Pluto Data? Scientists to Analyze 'Pot of Gold' from Dwarf Planet

NASA’s New Horizons Sends Back Final Data From Pluto Flyby

NASA New Horizons Spacecraft Speeds Toward Mysterious Red Object in the Kuiper Belt

NASA: New Horizons Captures Rare Condesation Clouds, Weird Weather on Pluto

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

Neutron Stars' Collision May Have Created The Lightest Known Black Hole Yet

Alan Bean, Apollo 12 Astronaut And Fourth Man On The Moon, Is Dead: He Was 86

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Asteroid
Space

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
Pluto Dunes
Space

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes
First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Environment

First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Cockroaches
Animals

Cockroach Milk Tastes Like Cow's Milk And Packs More Nutrients: Meet The Next Superfood Trend

Most Popular

  1. 1 Wine Non-Drinkers Are As Likely To Miss Work As Heavy Drinkers: Study
  2. 2 Earth Americans Want NASA To Focus On Earth, Not Mars, And Especially Not The Moon: Survey
  3. 3 New Horizons Illustration NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby
  4. 4 Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Suffers From Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder After Manchester Bombing: What Is PTSD?
  5. 5 Condoms Gonorrhea And Syphilis Rates Are Going Up By 20 Percent
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics