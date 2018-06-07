naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Fossils space exploration Earth CDC

Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought

By Naia Carlos
Jun 07, 2018 08:16 PM EDT
Close
 Jupiter
Earth has more in common with gigantic neighbor Jupiter than you think. For one, their lightning strikes are amazingly similar that even scientists were surprised.
(Photo : NASA | JPL | University of Arizona)

Jupiter is worlds away from Earth, but the gigantic alien planet shares several similarities with the latter, such as lightning strikes.

Lightning flashes have been observed in Jupiter since the Voyager I in 1979, but new research shed more light on the phenomenon. In a pair of studies, scientists are saying that lightning in the giant planet may be much more familiar to Earthlings than originally believed.

Jupiter's Lightning Recurrence

The first study published in the journal Nature Astronomy focused on lightning in Jupiter, which researchers say is much more common than they initially thought possible.

Using data from the Juno spacecraft that's currently orbiting Jupiter, the scientists analyzed lightning-generated radio emissions that are dubbed as "whistlers."

The team, making use of Juno's Waves plasma and radio wave detector, discovered over 1,600 instances of lightning with peak rates of four strikes per second, Gizmodo reported. This rate and amount is six times more lightning than Voyager observed.

"Lightning at Jupiter can be as frequent as on Earth," lead author of the study Ivana Kolmašová, of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague, confirmed.

Co-author of the study William Kurth, a University of Iowa space scientist, calls the similarities between thunderstorms of Jupiter and Earth "astounding," particularly since the two planets have very different atmospheres.

Lightning's Radio Frequency

Meanwhile, a second study also published in Nature examined the nature of the lightning from Jupiter further.

The previous observations of Jupiter's lightning found very low-frequency, lightning-generated radio waves compared to the radio waves of Earth's lightning. This varying radio frequency suggests that the lightning from the two planets are wildly different.

From the Juno data, researchers detected radio waves that were of much higher frequency and much closer in frequency to Earth's.

"In the data from our first eight flybys, Juno's MWR detected 377 lightning discharges," Shannon Brown, lead author of the second paper and Juno scientist, stated. "They were recorded in the megahertz as well as gigahertz range, which is what you can find with terrestrial lightning emissions. We think the reason we are the only ones who can see it is because Juno is flying closer to the lighting than ever before, and we are searching at a radio frequency that passes easily through Jupiter's ionosphere."

The findings indicate that the nature of Jupiter and Earth lightning may not be so different after all.

Lightning-Friendly Spots In Jupiter

Not everything is the same, however. In Jupiter, lightning occurs mostly near the poles and is more common in the northern hemisphere. As Jupiter produces lightning through electrical reactions between ice and water droplets, the lightning's location suggests that the water-filled gas in the atmosphere circulates toward the poles.

"That distribution of lightning is kind of upside-down from what we'd expect on Earth," Kurth, who also co-authors the second study, explained. "On Earth, thunderstorms tend to cluster around low latitudes, and on Jupiter, it's the other way around."

Tagsjupiter, Earth, lightning, Juno

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Old Data From NASA's Galileo Shows Evidence For A Plume In Jupiter Moon's Europa

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

Jupiter Is Going To Be Bright And Visible: Here's How To See It

Jupiter Now Has 69 Known Moons

NASA: First Science Data From Juno Reveals Secrets of Jupiter

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover

The Moon Is Making Days On Earth Longer

Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky

Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Asteroid
Space

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
Pluto Dunes
Space

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes
First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Environment

First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Cockroaches
Animals

Cockroach Milk Tastes Like Cow's Milk And Packs More Nutrients: Meet The Next Superfood Trend

Most Popular

  1. 1 Mars Curiosity Rover Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
  2. 2 Carbon Dioxide Emissions Capturing Carbon Dioxide From The Air Is Becoming A More Affordable Solution To Climate Change
  3. 3 Earth and Moon The Moon Is Making Days On Earth Longer
  4. 4 Moon Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky
  5. 5 Jupiter Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics