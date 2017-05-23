Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'

Tesla CEO announced that the company will release an autopilot update that will make the cars run as smooth as silk. (Photo : Tesla/YouTube Screenshot)

The controversial Tesla autopilot feature has been in the limelight ever since accidents were attributed to the use of the autonomous driving feature of Elon Musk's electric car. After various modifications, the billionaire and Tesla CEO is confident that the new Tesla autopilot feature is as "smooth as silk."

Electric cars run by batteries and technologies such as the autonomous driving or the autopilot features are slowly dominating the future of transportation. But is the feature road-worthy yet? Elon Musk believes so and is working to make it even better.

Last weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his confidence with the new autopilot feature. The Tesla will be releasing improvements on the software in the next update.

Elon Musk revealed that in the coming month, a new update to the Tesla autopilot feature will make it run "as smooth as silk." The update will enhance the control algorithm to yield an unprecedented result.

"Excited about the Tesla Autopilot software release rolling out next month," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a Tweet. "New control algorithm feels as smooth as silk."

The software update is for all second-generation Teslas also called HW2. The HW2 series have lesser features but equipped with more sensors and computing power. This means it is designed to be better than the first generation.

The "smooth" comment was made by Musk when an earlier release called Autosteer increased the speed limit for HW2 versions from 80 mph to 90 mph resulted in a "safe, but unpleasant" experience. However, the autosteer feature makes a Tesla a bit "jerky" according to a complaint received by the company. Therefore, the new update was designed to make it safer and smoother.

Elon Musk acknowledged that it was indeed "unpleasant" and instead of sleeping on it, the Tesla CEO made sure that the experience will be dealt as soon as possible.



