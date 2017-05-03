The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

Elon Musk revealed an outline of his Boring Company underground tunnels during a recent TED conference. A video was released showing a glimpse of what could be the future of transportation where cars travel at 130 miles per hour speed on underground tunnels. (Photo : The Boring Company/YouTube Screenshot)

Elon Musk's abhorrence towards LA traffic led to his Boring Company. The company aims to build a network of tunnels underneath the city to ease LA's "soul-destroying" traffic. It seems like a tough job, but Musk had it all planned out as evident by his outline revealed during a recent TED conference.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder gave the first look at the underground system of tunnels for the Boring Company. The "sleek" video offers the public a first glance of what looks like a traffic situation of a sci-fi movie. Only, Musk hopes it won't be like that for long.

In the video by the Boring Company (see below), cars stuck in traffic descend underground into an underground tunnel system. The cars remain on a platform during the duration of the travel. The platforms have a 200-kilometer per hour or 124-mile per hour speed. According to Recode, the platforms are called "skate."

Aside from the speed, the complex tunnel systems can be built on top of one another. Although some people doubt the possibility of digging tunnels underneath LA in order to make this a reality, Musk is serious with his attempt; some even say that he already started digging on his private land to test the possibilities.

While some mumble and release a sigh of frustration when caught up in a traffic jam, some businessmen decide to dig holes. Musk's outline for the Boring Company is his answer to his traffic frustrations expressed in his social media accounts.

"Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging," the founder of the Boring Company, SpaceX and Tesla said in a Tweet.

During the TED conference, Musk said that the Boring Company will have to create a 3-D network of tunnels. This means the digging is not just the easy type of digging and will require a more complex and rigorous construction process.

"There's no real limit to how many levels of tunnels you can have," Musk added. "The deepest mines are much deeper than the tallest buildings are tall."

Despite the new Boring Company outline to help ease LA traffic, experts say that it will take a long time to complete the said underground tunnel networks if it is indeed possible. How long and how much will it take to make it a reality? No one can tell just yet.