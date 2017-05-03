naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals Mars shark Spacex

The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

By Jess F.
May 03, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
The Boring Company | Tunnels
Elon Musk revealed an outline of his Boring Company underground tunnels during a recent TED conference. A video was released showing a glimpse of what could be the future of transportation where cars travel at 130 miles per hour speed on underground tunnels.
(Photo : The Boring Company/YouTube Screenshot)

Elon Musk's abhorrence towards LA traffic led to his Boring Company. The company aims to build a network of tunnels underneath the city to ease LA's "soul-destroying" traffic. It seems like a tough job, but Musk had it all planned out as evident by his outline revealed during a recent TED conference.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder gave the first look at the underground system of tunnels for the Boring Company. The "sleek" video offers the public a first glance of what looks like a traffic situation of a sci-fi movie. Only, Musk hopes it won't be like that for long.

In the video by the Boring Company (see below), cars stuck in traffic descend underground into an underground tunnel system. The cars remain on a platform during the duration of the travel. The platforms have a 200-kilometer per hour or 124-mile per hour speed. According to Recode, the platforms are called "skate." 

Aside from the speed, the complex tunnel systems can be built on top of one another. Although some people doubt the possibility of digging tunnels underneath LA in order to make this a reality, Musk is serious with his attempt; some even say that he already started digging on his private land to test the possibilities.

While some mumble and release a sigh of frustration when caught up in a traffic jam, some businessmen decide to dig holes. Musk's outline for the Boring Company is his answer to his traffic frustrations expressed in his social media accounts.

"Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging," the founder of the Boring Company, SpaceX and Tesla said in a Tweet.

During the TED conference, Musk said that the Boring Company will have to create a 3-D network of tunnels. This means the digging is not just the easy type of digging and will require a more complex and rigorous construction process.

"There's no real limit to how many levels of tunnels you can have," Musk added. "The deepest mines are much deeper than the tallest buildings are tall."

Despite the new Boring Company outline to help ease LA traffic, experts say that it will take a long time to complete the said underground tunnel networks if it is indeed possible. How long and how much will it take to make it a reality? No one can tell just yet.

TagsThe Boring Company, Ted conference, Elon Musk, Elon Musk TED talk, musk, Spacex, Tesla, underground tunnel, Elon Musk Mars colonization, elon musk news, tunnel, Musk underground tunnel, traffic

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

SpaceX Successfully Launches SpySat Mission for US Government After Delay Due to Sensor Problems

SpaceX to Launch Its First Top Secret SpySat Mission for the US Department of Defense

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

NASA's 'Most Powerful Rocket' Space Launch System (SLS) Flight Pushed to 2019, EM-1 Mission Also Delayed

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  2. 2 Coal power plant Climate Change's Dangerous Milestone: Earth Passes 410 PPM CO2 Levels for the First Time in History
  3. 3 McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
  4. 4 Terracota Army Restoration Set To Commence Blue Monster, Naked Deity and More: Scientists Unearth Ancient Tomb With Mysterious Murals in China
  5. 5 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics