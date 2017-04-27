naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals Laeticia Brouwer ISS

SpaceX to Launch Its First Top Secret SpySat Mission for the US Department of Defense

By Jess F.
Apr 27, 2017 03:12 PM EDT
CEO of SpaceX And Tesla Motors Makes Announcement On SpaceX's Latest Venture
SpaceX will launch a SpySat for the U.S. National Defense. It will be the first time for Elon Musk's company since former missions were handled by ULA, Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
(Photo : Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

After successfully launching a reused Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX is about to embark on another first. Elon Musk's commercial spaceflight company is set to launch a top secret SpySat mission for the U.S. Department of Defense this Sunday, April. 30.

There is very little information available about the top secret mission but it will be SpaceX's first time to launch such a mission for the government. The launch will carry a "top secret" payload to space for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

NROL-76 will lift off from LC-38A, the historic Launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center. The launch window starts as early as 7 a.m. This is an achievement for SpaceX since the U.S. Department of Defense usually uses Lockheed Martin and Boeing for such missions. 

Inverse reported that SpaceX has been taking military contracts for over a year now but hasn't since flown on an actual mission. A successful launch will open a window of opportunity for SpaceX to deliver more national security missions.

Recently, SpaceX conducted a Static Fire Test of its booster for the upcoming April 30 launch. During the test, the Falcon 9's two-stage rocket was filled with propellants 70 minutes before they were fired to mimic launch conditions. Since SpaceX is relatively new to these type of missions, some protocols will be imposed. For example, SpaceX employees will have to vouch for secrecy, according to a report.

Before the launch, SpaceX is expected to conduct a Launch Readiness Review (LRR), which will determine if the mission to launch a SpySat for the U.S. National Defense will push through on the scheduled date.

Unlike other SpaceX missions, NROL does not allow a live coverage of the ascent. There would be no live streaming for this one. Nevertheless, the coverage of the booster's return is allowed.


TagsSpacex, SpaceX Static fire test, Static fire test, Elon Musk, SpaceX SpySat, US Department of Defense, NRO, NROL 76, SpaceX top secret mission, SpaceX SpySat Mission, SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Falcon 9 rocket, SpySat launch

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

SpaceX Launched a Reused Falcon 9 Rocket Into Space -- What's Next for Elon Musk?

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Save the Date! SpaceX Set to Launch First Reused Rocket Into Space

Join the Conversation

Rare Mexican Wolf Pup

First Ever Mexican Wolf Pup Born Using Frozen Sperm Gives Hope to Endangered Species
dogs
Extremely Rare Dog Born With Both Female, Male Sex Organs Undergoes Gender Reassignment
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Dinosaur eggs
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China
Penguins
Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica
Sudan
Tinder Helps Save Sudan, the World's Last Male Northern White Rhino
Kruger National Park
Revenge of the Wildlife: Nile Crocodiles Devour Man Who Kills Wild Animals for 'Trophy'
Plastic Bags - The Environmental Scourge
Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution
space

SpaceX to Launch Its First Top Secret SpySat Mission for the US Department of Defense

Cassini Bids Farewell to Saturn, Completes Last Flyby to Titan

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Fitbit Allegedly Explodes on Woman's Wrist, 2nd Degree Burns Sustained

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Halley's Comet...
Space

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Tech

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  2. 2 Exoplanet Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
  3. 3 Michelangelo 'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
  4. 4 Great White Shark WATCH RARE CLIP: Beachgoers Witness Sharks In Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast Captured By Drone
  5. 5 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics