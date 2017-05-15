naturewn.com

LOOK: Elon Musk Reveals Video of Boring Company's 120 MPH Tunnel Transporting Sled

By Jess F.
May 15, 2017 11:48 AM EDT
The Boring Company Tunnel
Elon Musk uploaded a video of an actual electric transporting sled for his Boring Company underground tunnel. The video offers a sneak peek into what could be the future of transportation.
(Photo : The Boring Company/YouTube Screenshot)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk abhors traffic. This is the reason behind his company called the Boring Company aimed at easing traffic by digging underground tunnels.

Based on Musk's plan revealed in his recent TED conference, he intends to build a network of tunnels which will carry cars on a transporting sled with a speed of about 124 miles per hour.

Some say it will be impossible and will cost a ton of money to execute. But businessman Elon Musk is serious when he founded the Boring Company. He already started digging and recently finished testing the transporting sled.

He first released a video during the conference showing the 3D render of his underground tunnel system. From the video, the cars were shown to descend from traffic to an underground network of tunnels. The car was then whisked away by an electronic transporting sled.

On his Instagram account, Musk recently uploaded a video of the transporting sled. This time, an actual working version of the transporting sled was seen giving the public a sneak peek into what could be the future of transportation.

"This is a test run of our electric sled that would transport cars at 125 mph (200 km/h) through the tunnels, automatically switching from one tunnel to the next," Boring Company founder Elon Musk said. "Would mean Westwood to LAX in 5 mins."

According to Musk, lights along the tunnel were installed during this phase to assess the speed of the sled. Aside from the sled, the tunnel boring machine is also an integral part of the construction. The machine called Godot will help Musk build his ambitious network of underground tunnels.

The electric sled is a proof of concept that Musk's idea might actually come to fruition. But his transporting sled and tunnels are way different from the conventional ones. A typical tunnel is about 26 to 28 feet while the Boring Company's version will allegedly be half the diameter. Smaller tunnels are equivalent to cheaper cost in digging and building.

