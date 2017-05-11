Orders for Tesla's Solar Roof Now Open, Will Elon Musk's New Brainchild Revolutionize Solar Power Harvesting and Storage?

Elon Musk announced that Tesla will accept orders for their Solar Roof starting May 10. The installation and shipping will begin later this year for the U.S. and in 2018 for the rest of the world. (Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Tesla will begin accepting orders for its solar roof starting May 10, according to founder and CEO Elon Musk. The innovative solar roof was introduced last year and the makers say it's capable of harvesting solar energy while being reasonably cheaper than common roof tiles.

Initially, Musk said the roof cost will eventually cost cheaper after it has lessened the price of electricity by providing another clean energy source. But the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, later on, refuted his statement by saying that they will sell the Solar roofs at even lower price than common roofing systems.

"Tesla solar glass roof orders open this afternoon. I think it will be great. More in about 10 hours..." Elon Musk, Tesla founder, and CEO said in a Tweet on Wednesday morning.

Musk hopes to revolutionize how solar power and clean energy are harvested and restored. Strategically, the solar roofs are designed to work alongside Tesla's powerwall and battery packs for a more convenient and efficient use of solar energy.

The company will start shipping and installation of solar roofs later this year in the U.S. and in 2018 for other countries. Tesla is currently accepting orders of the solar roofs from anywhere in the world.

Slo-mo hail cannonball impacting Tesla solar roof tile A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 10, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT



During the launch of the roof last year, Musk emphasized the importance of having functional and aesthetically laudable solar roofs. This means the new solar roofs will have to blend in and compliment the style of homes. This eliminates the use of huge solar panels on top of homes to harvest clean energy.

"So the basic proposition will be: Would you like a roof that looks better than a normal roof, lasts twice as long, costs less and, by the way, generates electricity?" Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg. "Why would you get anything else?"

Currently, interested clients can pre-order black glass smooth and textured versions of Tesla solar roofs. In the coming months, the company is expected to begin accepting orders for the Tuscan and French slate versions.