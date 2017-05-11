naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA wildlife brain Cassini Spacecraft Mars

Orders for Tesla's Solar Roof Now Open, Will Elon Musk's New Brainchild Revolutionize Solar Power Harvesting and Storage?

By Jess F.
May 11, 2017 06:37 AM EDT
Tesla Unveils New Battery System
Elon Musk announced that Tesla will accept orders for their Solar Roof starting May 10. The installation and shipping will begin later this year for the U.S. and in 2018 for the rest of the world.
(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Tesla will begin accepting orders for its solar roof starting May 10, according to founder and CEO Elon Musk. The innovative solar roof was introduced last year and the makers say it's capable of harvesting solar energy while being reasonably cheaper than common roof tiles.

Initially, Musk said the roof cost will eventually cost cheaper after it has lessened the price of electricity by providing another clean energy source. But the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, later on, refuted his statement by saying that they will sell the Solar roofs at even lower price than common roofing systems.

"Tesla solar glass roof orders open this afternoon. I think it will be great. More in about 10 hours..." Elon Musk, Tesla founder, and CEO said in a Tweet on Wednesday morning.

Musk hopes to revolutionize how solar power and clean energy are harvested and restored. Strategically, the solar roofs are designed to work alongside Tesla's powerwall and battery packs for a more convenient and efficient use of solar energy.

The company will start shipping and installation of solar roofs later this year in the U.S. and in 2018 for other countries. Tesla is currently accepting orders of the solar roofs from anywhere in the world.

 Slo-mo hail cannonball impacting Tesla solar roof tile

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 10, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT


During the launch of the roof last year, Musk emphasized the importance of having functional and aesthetically laudable solar roofs. This means the new solar roofs will have to blend in and compliment the style of homes. This eliminates the use of huge solar panels on top of homes to harvest clean energy.

"So the basic proposition will be: Would you like a roof that looks better than a normal roof, lasts twice as long, costs less and, by the way, generates electricity?" Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg. "Why would you get anything else?"

Currently, interested clients can pre-order black glass smooth and textured versions of Tesla solar roofs. In the coming months, the company is expected to begin accepting orders for the Tuscan and French slate versions.

TagsTesla, Tesla solar roof, solar roof, Tesla Powerwall, Elon Musk, Order Tesla solar roof, clean energy, solar energy, solar power

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's New Horizon's Spacecraft Measures Brightness of the Universe

Tesla's Solar Roof to Roll Out Soon -- What You Need to Know About Elon Musk's Brainchild

Tesla, Panasonic Strengthen Deal, to Produce Solar Cells in New York

Cosmic Dust, Particles From the Birth of Solar System Found in Paris, Olso and Berlin Rooftops

Tesla Solar Roof Will Be Cheaper than Normal Roof, Elon Musk Says

Join the Conversation

Flesh-Eating Parasite May Cause Hundreds of Deaths in the US

Shocking: Deer Spotted Munching on Human Remains
An aerial and UW look at a large aggregation of Leopard Sharks off Marine Room in La Jolla, CA. Sept 15, 2016
Hundreds of Leopard Sharks Washed Ashore San Francisco Bay
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
Lion's Gate Sanctuary
Rage Ensues as Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Colorado Kills All of Its 11 Exotic Animals -- Why Did They Do it?
Bull Elks In Yellowstone National Park
No Place Safe: Animals Can’t Escape Human Racket Even in American Wilderness
beautiful hummingbird
Wildlife Trafficking: Man Arrested After Smuggling 93 Exotic Birds in His Luggage, Only 8 Birds Survived
An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia
LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
space

Cassini Spots 'Bands of Bright Lights' of Methane Clouds Across Saturn's Moon Titan, Spacecrat Nearing Grand Finale Completion

Scientists Successfully Reproduce Dangerous Space Radiation Inside a Lab

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

Amazing Gigapixel Image of Small Magellanic Cloud Zooms In on Millions of Galaxies and Stars

WATCH: Giant Gas Wave Twice the Size of Milky Way Spotted Surging Through Perseus Galaxy Cluster
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Amazon rainforest
Environment

The Underwater History of the Amazon Rainforest
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics