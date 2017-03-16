naturewn.com

Climate Change Is Making Americans' Medical Condition Worse, Top US Doctor Says

By Jess F.
Mar 16, 2017 03:36 PM EDT
Rally In Los Angeles Calls For Action Against Climate Change
Doctors say climate change affects health conditions of humans, including mental health. The extreme weather conditions also make medical conditions worsen.
Climate change is harmful to the environment, and apparently to people's health, too. This is according to a report recently released by the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health.

The reports say that although most people regard climate change as a problem that will haunt them in the future, its effects are already being felt including the effects on the health of Americans and people in different nations.

The Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health is composed of 400,000 physicians. The number is more than half of the number of physicians in the U.S.

"Doctors in every part of our country see that climate change is making Americans sicker," Mona Sarfaty, the director of the new consortium and a professor at George Mason University said in a statement.

Based on a survey, most Americans do not realize that climate change affects their health. This is why the group of physicians responsible for the study released the vital information in order to educate the public about the physical effects of climate change on human health.

The condition of the environment directly affects the human body since what men consume came from the Earth like plants. Experts say that if climate change worsens, the quality of produce diminishes and fruits and vegetables can become less nutritious.

Top U.S. doctors support the findings since they are aware of the rates of health problems linked with climate change. The top health risks from climate change were also enumerated in the paper and it includes heat-related conditions, death due to extreme weather conditions, mosquito-carried infectious diseases, and worsening chronic illnesses.

The paper also mentioned that climate change could be responsible for harmful injuries and even death due to lung diseases worsened by extreme weather conditions. Climate change also increases the spread of infectious diseases such as Zika virus. Even the mental health of Americans, and all over the world could also be damaged by climate change due to increase in depression and anxiety, according to a report.

The medical professionals also warned that although everyone is vulnerable, there are those with a higher risk of contracting illnesses due to climate change including the sick, pregnant, elderly, and the poor. The study reminds everyone that fighting climate change is also a way of protecting everyone's health.

