naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars United States climate change Donald Trump

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

By Jess F.
Feb 22, 2017 10:38 AM EST
30th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Mission
Reports say that the new administration wanted to send humans to the moon on 2018. This is allegedly a test for the manned mission to Mars.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers)

If there's one thing President Donald Trump is supportive of, it's the mission to the moon. This is the reason why experts say this administration might just conduct another lunar mission.

Reports say that NASA is considering a new mission to send astronauts to the moon. The highly publicized Dragon launched conducted by SpaceX at the historic NASA Launchpad reignited the interest in the lunar mission.

The Apollo mission that sent the first humans to the moon launched from the same pad located at the Kennedy Space Center that is now being used by Elon Musk's commercial space flight company. This means the launch pad could become even more historically significant if SpaceX will be able to launch its Red Dragon mission to Mars.

This year, NASA is pushing forward with its deeper space exploration programs and it seems like the agency is considering the inclusion of astronauts in most of its missions, including the SLS rocket's maiden flight. NASA's acting administrator said that the agency is moving on the "verge of even greater technology."

"I think it makes a tremendous amount of sense to bring the moon back into the equation of building up the capability and using it as a training base before we head off on our much more challenging trip to Mars," astronomer Derrick Pitts said in a statement.

To prove that President Trump supports the lunar mission, the agency was allegedly given $10 billion funding to send astronauts to the moon in 2018, according to a report. The report said that the move is seemingly requested by the administration. Trump may have had issues with climate change but he definitely wanted to reach the moon, if the reports are correct along with sending humans with the first SLS flight.

"Moving the first piloted SLS [Space Launch System] flight from 2022 to 2018 will save the taxpayers four years of SLS spending to get to the same objective, with a total saving in the $10 billion range," Dr. Robert Zubrin, a scientist helping with NASA's mission to Mars said in a statement.

Experts say that the intent to send astronauts to the moon directly relates to the agency's resolve to send humans to Mars next.

TagsNASA, NASA news, Donald Trump, NASA acting administrator, Lunar Mission, Astronauts to the moon, Apollo, kennedy space center, Manned lunar mission, Manned mission to Mars, Mars, launch pad

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Dawn Discovered Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ceres

ESA Releases Images of Stunning Mosaic of Mars' North Pole

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

NASA's Juno to Remain in Current Orbit, No Engine Burn to Lessen Orbit to 14 Days

Join the Conversation

Elephant

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
space

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
science

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How
tech

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  2. 2 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 Pluto Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics