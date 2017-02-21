naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars United States Elon Musk climate change

ESA Releases Images of Stunning Mosaic of Mars' North Pole

By Jess F.
Feb 21, 2017 09:47 AM EST
ESA's Mars Express Returns Images Of Echus Chasma
The European Space Agency (ESA) revealed a stunning image of the polar ice caps on the north pole of Mars. The region was disrupted by swirling troughs that are thought to have been caused by strong winds.
(Photo : ESA via Getty Images)

Every inch of the red planet is intriguing. Until today, agencies observing the planets reveal amazing discoveries and images taken of Mars. The European Space Agency (ESA) recently released a mosaic that shows the swirling spirals on the North Pole of Mars.

The image shows the polar ice cap with remarkable and distinctive dark spiraling troughs. The image was obtained by the said agency by combining 43 individual strips that were captured from years 2004 to 2010. Cameras aboard ESA's ExoMars Mars Express captured a total coverage area of one million square kilometers of the planet's northern cap.

"The ice cap is a permanent fixture, but in the winter season -- as it is now in early 2017 -- temperatures are cold enough for around 30 percent of the carbon dioxide in the planet's atmosphere to precipitate onto the cap, adding a seasonal layer up to a metre thick," an ESA official said in a press release.

The spotted polar ice cap is not a rare occurrence on the red planet. In fact, Mars is constantly experiencing changing climate just like Earth, although it experiences weather changes in a more extreme level. NASA rovers and landers were able to gather information about the climate activities on the red planet during their stay on Mars.

"The similar tilts of Earth and Mars give both planets a yearly rhythm of seasons. But some differences are great, such as in comparisons between day and night temperatures," said Ashwin Vasavada of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in a statement.

The carbon dioxide ice turns into gas during summer on Mars. The gas then escapes into the atmosphere, leaving behind water-ice layers that were captured by ESA. Meanwhile, experts believe that strong winds have something to do with the swirling spirals visible on the image.

The spirals are thought to have formed through long years of exposure to winds like the plunging canyon called Chasma Boreale. The feature appears to be growing even deeper with visible ice deposits near it.

Instruments aboard ESA's Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter help in the observation of the polar ice caps and weather on Mars in general.

TagsMars, Mars north pole, Mars polar ice caps, ice caps, Red Planet, ESA, ESA ExoMars, ESA ExoMars Mars Express, Mars Express, ExoMars, NASA, NASA Reconnaissance Orbiter

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Elon Musk Pushes Back SpaceX First Mission to Mars to 2020 -- Why?

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

NASA Considering Astronauts in Its Large Rocket's Maiden Flight

India's ISRO Will Attempt to Reach Venus, Mars

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Join the Conversation

Elephant

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
space

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near
science

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
tech

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Zealand Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
  2. 2 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  3. 3 Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs as Previously Thought
  4. 4 Redback spider Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
  5. 5 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics