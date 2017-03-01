naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars climate change Exoplanet

Tesla's Solar Roof to Roll Out Soon -- What You Need to Know About Elon Musk's Brainchild

By Jess F.
Mar 01, 2017 07:22 AM EST
Tesla Unveils New Battery System
Tesla's solar roof is expected to roll out before the year ends. Not only will it harvest energy from the sun, it was also designed to match different home styles.
(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Probably one of Tesla's most anticipated products include the Solar Roof. Last year, CEO Elon Musk announced that his solar panels are not only useful but will be as cheap as typical roofing materials.

Now that the product is about to roll out, consumers are considering to replace old materials with a solar roof that can harvest energy from the sun. The collected power will be stored in complimenting Tesla power walls.

Tesla announced that the solar roofs will be available later in the year. It created a stir when it was revealed at a conference last October 2016. Musk highlighted some key factors of the solar roof including its aesthetic properties.

For Musk, he wanted to create a solar roof that people would actually like, not only because of its functionality but because it will improve the overall look of their homes.

Reports say there will be four different types of shingles to match different styles of homes. This may eliminate the use of chunky solar panels.

"First of all, I've never seen a solar roof that I would actually want ... they're weird," Musk said at a press conference. "Every one of them that I've seen is worse than a normal roof, without exception. So unless you're going to beat a roof on aesthetics, why bother?"

Tesla's solar roof is a type of French slate roofing. It was treated using hydrographic coloring to apply designs.

"The production process itself makes each tile especially unique, it's sort of a special snowflake tile," Musk added.

The Solar Roof are produced in collaboration with Tesla's newly acquired affiliate, SolarCity. And according to Futurism, the solar roof is expected to be finished before the end of 2017.

Some say that with SpaceX, his underground tunnel, electric cars, and now the solar roof, Musk may be shorthanded and may not be able to deliver his promised products on time. However, with Musk's track record and the increasing effect of climate change, both the demand and the production of his products are expected to increase this year and the coming years.

TagsElon Musk, solar roof, Tesla solar roof, Tesla Powerwall, solar energy, renewable energy, Solar roof shingles, Tesla solar roof specs

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Tesla, Panasonic Strengthen Deal, to Produce Solar Cells in New York

Tesla to Fine Users Who Hog Its Supercharger Stations for Electric Cars

Tesla Solar Roof Will Be Cheaper than Normal Roof, Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk Says Tesla Model S Electric Cars Can Even Go Faster

Is Elon Musk and His Empire in Danger Under Trump's Administration?

Join the Conversation

Sharks

Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
Mammoth
Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Girl Hugging a Dog
How Your Dog Is Just as Smart as Your Toddler: Study
Bobbit Worm
Jaws of Death: Ancient Monster Worm Identified by Scientists
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Space Tourism: UK Is Set to Launch First Commercial Flight to Space by 2020
science

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
tech

Scientists Create Cyborg Rose That Could Store Energy

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Stock Photography. A 3d Ultrasound Showing A Baby
News

Mother Decides to Give Birth to Terminally-ill Baby to Donate Organs
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics