Tesla's Solar Roof to Roll Out Soon -- What You Need to Know About Elon Musk's Brainchild

Tesla's solar roof is expected to roll out before the year ends. Not only will it harvest energy from the sun, it was also designed to match different home styles. (Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Probably one of Tesla's most anticipated products include the Solar Roof. Last year, CEO Elon Musk announced that his solar panels are not only useful but will be as cheap as typical roofing materials.

Now that the product is about to roll out, consumers are considering to replace old materials with a solar roof that can harvest energy from the sun. The collected power will be stored in complimenting Tesla power walls.

Tesla announced that the solar roofs will be available later in the year. It created a stir when it was revealed at a conference last October 2016. Musk highlighted some key factors of the solar roof including its aesthetic properties.

For Musk, he wanted to create a solar roof that people would actually like, not only because of its functionality but because it will improve the overall look of their homes.

Reports say there will be four different types of shingles to match different styles of homes. This may eliminate the use of chunky solar panels.

"First of all, I've never seen a solar roof that I would actually want ... they're weird," Musk said at a press conference. "Every one of them that I've seen is worse than a normal roof, without exception. So unless you're going to beat a roof on aesthetics, why bother?"

Tesla's solar roof is a type of French slate roofing. It was treated using hydrographic coloring to apply designs.

"The production process itself makes each tile especially unique, it's sort of a special snowflake tile," Musk added.

The Solar Roof are produced in collaboration with Tesla's newly acquired affiliate, SolarCity. And according to Futurism, the solar roof is expected to be finished before the end of 2017.

Some say that with SpaceX, his underground tunnel, electric cars, and now the solar roof, Musk may be shorthanded and may not be able to deliver his promised products on time. However, with Musk's track record and the increasing effect of climate change, both the demand and the production of his products are expected to increase this year and the coming years.