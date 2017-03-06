naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk california United Kingdom animal rights

New York City Offers $2000 Rebate for Electric Vehicle Purchase

By Jess F.
Mar 06, 2017 08:42 AM EST
GM Showcases Electric Car On Capitol Hill
Starting April 1, electric vehicles purchased in New York will receive a $2,000 rebate. The program was approved last April 2016 but will only be enforced this year.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Starting April, there will be a $2,000 rebate for every EV purchased in New York state. This is the government's way of making electric vehicles a viable option compared to fuel-powered ones

Amy Paulin of the Westchester County Democrat and a member of the Assembly energy committee made the announcement last Friday, March 3. One of the most distinct advantages of using electric vehicles is the low emission level that, in turn, will help lessen climate change or the accumulation of greenhouse gasses.

The rebate will be launched this April 1 and it will certainly make e-vehicles more competitive compared to traditional car models. Surprisingly, the rebate is not a new policy but an old one waiting to be enforced. It was already approved last April 2016. Although the rebate sounds like a good deal to many, some environmentalists lament the slow execution of the approved law.

"Consumers want to buy these vehicles. It's just unfortunate the agency decided to slow walk it," Peter Iwanowicz, executive director of Environmental Advocates of New York, said in a statement.

Government officials are said to be reaching out to car dealers to make sure that everyone is fully aware of the rebate. It will replace the federal tax credit currently available to New York EV purchases.

Engadget even added that if a car is eligible for both the rebate and the federal tax credit, the buyer could be looking at a savings of about $10,000. Despite the good news, experts argued that the April 1 enforcement of the rebate is actually the deadline for launching the programs. Even until today, reports say that the government is still ironing out the final touches of the program, a few weeks before it will be enforced.

Some say the government delayed the execution of the rebate until the last minute. However, late or not, the $2,000 cut from the sticker price can make a big difference when purchasing e-vehicles in New York, which, according to studies, represents one of the largest electric car markets aside from California.

TagsEV, E-vehicles, electric vehicles, electronic vehicles, evehicles, renewable energy, 2000 dollar rebate, electric vehicle rebate, automobiles, $2000 rebate for green vehicles, green vehicle rebate

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Tesla to Fine Users Who Hog Its Supercharger Stations for Electric Cars

Elon Musk Says Tesla Model S Electric Cars Can Even Go Faster

New Tesla Competitor? Jaguar Releases I-PACE Electric Vehicle Prototype

Tesla to Release a Software Update to Make Electric Car Autopilot Feature Safer

Elon Musk Reveals Latest Tesla 'Master Plan Part 2'

Join the Conversation

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
Nematode
Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain
Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild
500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

NASA Scientist Proposes Magnetic Atmosphere for Mars

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?
science

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Antibiotic-Resistant Respiratory Infections

Scientists Create New Form of Matter: 'Supersolids' Are Solid and Liquid at the Same Time

Why Are We Here? Elon Musk Explores the Threat of Fully Sentient AI to Humans

Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain
tech

LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released

New York City Offers $2000 Rebate for Electric Vehicle Purchase

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  2. 2 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  3. 3 Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
  4. 4 Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
  5. 5 DNA Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics