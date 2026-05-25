Global sea level rise is accelerating faster than scientists previously expected, and researchers now say they have a much clearer understanding of the processes driving the increase. New studies show that rising ocean temperatures, expanding seawater, and the rapid melting of glaciers and polar ice sheets are all contributing to faster-rising oceans worldwide. Scientists believe improved satellite technology and climate measurements now provide stronger evidence linking ocean warming and melting ice sheets to the growing pace of sea level rise.

What Is Global Sea Level Rise?

Global sea level rise refers to the steady increase in the average height of Earth's oceans over time. Scientists monitor this change using satellites, tide gauges, and ocean temperature measurements.

Unlike temporary flooding caused by storms or tides, sea level rise is a long-term trend mainly driven by climate change.

The two biggest causes are:

Ocean warming and sea levels rising through thermal expansion Water entering oceans from melting land ice

According to NASA, the rate of sea level rise has more than doubled since the early 1990s.

Ocean Warming Is Expanding the Oceans

One of the biggest contributors to rising seas is thermal expansion. Water naturally expands when it heats up.

The world's oceans absorb more than 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases. As seawater warms, it takes up more space, causing sea levels to rise even without additional water entering the oceans.

Scientists involved in the 2026 study estimated thermal expansion accounted for around 43% of observed sea level rise since 1960.

This connection between ocean warming and sea levels has become a major focus of climate research because oceans store heat for long periods. Even if emissions decrease, warmer oceans may continue expanding for decades.

Researchers from NOAA have also reported record-breaking ocean heat levels in recent years, further increasing concerns about future sea level rise.

Read Also: Food and Drink Packaging Waste Drives Coastal Plastic Pollution Worldwide

Melting Ice Sheets Are Adding More Water

Melting land ice is the second major factor driving rising oceans.

Scientists studying melting ice sheets climate change say Greenland and Antarctica are losing ice at accelerating rates due to warmer air and ocean temperatures.

The largest contributors include:

Greenland Ice Sheet

Antarctic Ice Sheet

Mountain glaciers worldwide

The 2026 study estimated:

Mountain glaciers contributed roughly 27% of sea level rise Greenland contributed about 15% Antarctica contributed around 12%

Greenland has experienced especially rapid surface melting during the last two decades, while parts of West Antarctica are becoming increasingly unstable due to warming ocean water beneath ice shelves.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has previously warned that ice sheet melt could become the dominant cause of future sea level rise later this century.

Scientists Solved the 'Sea Level Budget' Mystery

For years, researchers noticed that observed sea level rise was slightly higher than climate models could fully explain. This issue became known as the "sea level budget gap."

The new study suggests that mystery has largely been solved thanks to:

Better satellite technology

Improved ocean temperature records

More accurate glacier tracking

Enhanced measurements of land movement near coastlines

According to ScienceDaily, researchers say modern observations now align much more closely with real-world sea level changes.

This improved accuracy strengthens confidence in future climate predictions.

Why Rising Seas Matter

Even small increases in sea levels can create major problems for coastal communities.

Higher oceans increase:

Coastal flooding Storm surge damage Shoreline erosion Saltwater contamination of freshwater supplies Infrastructure damage

Some regions now experience flooding events several times each year that were once considered rare.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has repeatedly warned that sea level rise is one of the most serious long-term impacts of climate change.

What Scientists Expect Next

Researchers say global sea level rise will continue for centuries because oceans and ice sheets respond slowly to warming.

Future sea level increases will depend heavily on:

Greenhouse gas emissions

Ocean temperatures

Ice sheet stability

Scientists believe reducing emissions can still slow future sea level rise, even if it cannot be stopped entirely in the near future.

Adaptation efforts may include:

Stronger flood defenses Wetland restoration Better urban planning Coastal relocation strategies

The latest findings provide stronger evidence connecting ocean warming and sea levels with accelerating ice loss from Greenland and Antarctica. Researchers say the improved understanding will help governments and coastal communities better prepare for future risks linked to global sea level rise.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What causes global sea level rise?

Global sea level rise is mainly caused by warming oceans expanding and melting land ice from glaciers and polar ice sheets.

2. How does ocean warming raise sea levels?

When seawater warms, it expands physically through a process called thermal expansion, increasing ocean volume.

3. Which ice sheets are melting the fastest?

Scientists say Greenland and parts of West Antarctica are currently among the fastest-melting regions on Earth.