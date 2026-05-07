For years, scientists have studied the intelligence of dolphins, but few discoveries have been as remarkable as the rare footage showing dolphins using sponges as tools while hunting underwater. The behavior, observed mainly in Shark Bay, Western Australia, reveals a specialized hunting strategy that helps dolphins search the seafloor safely while targeting hidden prey.

Researchers say the footage offers important insight into dolphin sponge hunting behavior and the surprising ways marine mammals adapt to difficult environments. The discovery has also become one of the strongest examples of tool use in wild ocean animals.

Unlike the playful image many people associate with dolphins, these hunters move carefully along the seabed, using sea sponges like protective equipment while searching for fish buried beneath sand and rocks.

Scientists from the Shark Bay Dolphin Research Project have studied the behavior for decades, and newer underwater recordings are helping researchers understand how dolphins hunting on the seafloor solve problems and pass knowledge to younger generations.

What the Rare Footage Shows

The footage captures bottlenose dolphins selecting sea sponges from the ocean floor and placing them over their snouts before diving deeper into the seabed. Researchers observed the dolphins pushing through sediment, coral rubble, and rocky areas while searching for prey hidden below the surface. Scientists believe the sponge acts as a protective barrier for the dolphin's snout. The ocean floor contains sharp shells, stingrays, rocks, and abrasive coral that could cause injuries during hunting.

The hunting process usually follows several steps:

A dolphin selects a suitable marine sponge The sponge is placed over the snout The dolphin scans the seafloor for hidden prey Sediment and rubble are disturbed to flush fish out The prey is captured quickly once exposed

Researchers say this strategy allows dolphins to reach food sources unavailable to most other marine predators.

According to Earth.com, the behavior is considered one of the clearest examples of marine tool use ever documented. The publication highlighted how dolphins continue hunting effectively even while carrying a sponge that partially interferes with echolocation.

What Is Dolphin Sponge Hunting Behavior?

Dolphin sponge hunting behavior refers to a unique foraging technique in which dolphins use marine sponges while searching for prey on the seabed.

The behavior is rare and has mostly been documented in a small population of Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins living in Shark Bay. Scientists estimate only a limited percentage of local dolphins regularly practice sponge hunting.

Researchers believe sponge hunting is especially useful for locating fish buried beneath sediment or hiding inside rocky crevices. Many of these fish do not have swim bladders, making them difficult to detect through echolocation alone. This means dolphins must rely on experience, movement, and physical searching techniques to find prey successfully.

Scientists also note that sponge hunting often occurs in deeper waters compared to many other dolphin feeding methods.

Why Dolphins Use Sponges as Tools

The discovery of dolphins using sponges as tools surprised researchers because tool use was once considered uncommon outside primates and certain birds.

Marine scientists now believe the sponge serves several important purposes.

Protection From Injury

One major advantage is protection. Dolphins repeatedly press their snouts into rough seafloor environments filled with sharp coral fragments and shell debris.

Without the sponge, the dolphins could risk:

Cuts and abrasions

Injuries from rocks

Stingray barbs

Damage from coral and shells

The sponge functions almost like protective padding during hunting dives.

Better Access to Hidden Prey

Another benefit is access to difficult food sources. Dolphins hunting on the seafloor often target fish concealed under sand or hidden among rocks.

This gives sponge-using dolphins access to prey that other dolphins may struggle to locate.

Hunting in Challenging Environments

Researchers say sponge hunting is most common in deep channels and rough underwater terrain where food is harder to detect.

The behavior may help dolphins survive in habitats with limited feeding opportunities.

Why Scientists Consider This Behavior Extraordinary

Tool use is widely associated with intelligence because it requires planning, learning, and adaptation. Dolphins using sponges as tools demonstrate all of these traits.

Researchers frequently compare dolphin sponge hunting behavior with famous examples of animal tool use, including:

Chimpanzees using sticks to collect insects

Sea otters cracking shellfish with rocks

Crows shaping tools from branches

Dolphins stand out because they perform these actions underwater, where manipulating objects is far more difficult.

A study published through ResearchGate on cultural transmission in bottlenose dolphins found that sponge hunting is socially learned rather than instinctive. Young dolphins observe older relatives closely before mastering the behavior themselves.

Scientists say this type of learning is considered a form of animal culture.

How Dolphin Mothers Teach Sponge Hunting

One of the most fascinating discoveries is how sponge hunting skills pass from one generation to another. Researchers observed that dolphin calves spend years watching their mothers hunt before attempting the technique independently.

Studies suggest:

Female calves are more likely to learn sponge hunting Most sponge-using dolphins belong to related maternal lines The learning process can take several years

Scientists believe this maternal teaching system explains why the behavior remains limited to certain dolphin families. Earth.com also reported that researchers see sponge hunting as evidence of cultural transmission, where knowledge spreads socially instead of genetically.

Read Also: Outdoor Pet Cats Carry Feral Cat Diseases and Zoonotic Pathogen Risks Just Like Strays

Challenges of Hunting on the Seafloor

Although sponge hunting is effective, it is also difficult.

Dolphins hunting on the seafloor must deal with:

Limited visibility underwater

Rough terrain

Hidden prey

Reduced echolocation efficiency while carrying a sponge

Some studies suggest the sponge slightly muffles sonar signals, forcing dolphins to adapt while navigating and hunting. Researchers compare the experience to searching for objects underwater while wearing thick gloves or a mask that affects vision and sound.

Despite these obstacles, sponge-using dolphins continue hunting successfully, which scientists say demonstrates advanced learning and environmental awareness.

Other Examples of Dolphin Intelligence

Sponge hunting is only one example of complex dolphin behavior documented by scientists.

Other remarkable behaviors include:

Shelling

Some dolphins trap fish inside empty shells and shake the shells above the water to eat the trapped prey.

Cooperative Hunting

Groups of dolphins sometimes work together to herd fish into tight formations before attacking.

Mud Ring Feeding

Certain dolphins create circular mud plumes to trap schools of fish within confined spaces.

Researchers say these hunting strategies show how adaptable dolphins are in different environments. According to Phys.org, sponge-using dolphins may target prey that other dolphins avoid because the fish are difficult to detect using standard echolocation methods.

Why This Discovery Matters for Marine Science

The growing research surrounding dolphin sponge hunting behavior continues reshaping scientific understanding of intelligence in marine mammals.

Scientists believe the behavior demonstrates:

Problem-solving ability

Long-term learning

Social teaching

Environmental adaptation

The discovery also highlights the importance of protecting habitats like Shark Bay, where unique dolphin communities continue displaying specialized behaviors rarely seen elsewhere.

Marine researchers warn that habitat disruption, pollution, and climate-related environmental changes could threaten these populations and their cultural behaviors in the future.

What Dolphins Using Sponges as Tools Reveals About Ocean Life

Rare footage of dolphins using sponges as tools offers a rare glimpse into the hidden complexity of marine life. The behavior reveals how dolphins hunting on the seafloor adapt to dangerous environments, locate difficult prey, and pass specialized knowledge through generations.

Scientists continue studying dolphin sponge hunting behavior to better understand how intelligence evolves in the ocean. Each new observation adds to growing evidence that dolphins possess advanced learning abilities once thought to exist mainly in primates and a small number of land animals.

As underwater research technology improves, researchers believe even more surprising dolphin behaviors may soon be uncovered beneath the surface of the sea.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are dolphins using sponges as tools?

Dolphins use sea sponges to protect their snouts while searching the seafloor for hidden fish. The sponge acts like a cushion against sharp rocks, shells, and coral during hunting dives.

2. What is dolphin sponge hunting behavior?

Dolphin sponge hunting behavior is a specialized feeding technique where dolphins place marine sponges over their snouts while foraging along the seabed for prey hidden beneath sand and rubble.

3. Where do dolphins using sponges as tools live?

Most known sponge-using dolphins live in Shark Bay, Western Australia, where researchers have studied the behavior for decades.