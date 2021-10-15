Since the middle of September, eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have devastated significant swathes of the territory, leaving massive quantities of lava and ash on the ground. However, one type of island dweller had been overlooked for the last month: the canines.

Drone Delivers Food to Stranded Dogs in La Palma Island

Several abandoned canines were recently discovered roaming a walled-in yard coated in ash in the village of Todoque. Reaching the hungry puppies was hard due to the nearby lava flow - until two local firms stepped in with life-saving drones.

Since Saturday, the two firms, Ticom Soluciones and Volcanic Life have employed drones to provide food and water to the dogs, and the companies claim they will continue to do so as long as the weather permits.

Lava Blocking the Path

The lava has devastated everything in its path to the Atlantic Ocean, but it has spared a few regions by forming "islands" of land that have escaped damage.

According to Newsweek, La Palma's councilor of security and emergencies, Nieves Rosa Arroyo, said officials became aware of the animals' plight last week and subsequently commissioned the firms to assist.

Using the Drones

Visibility must be sufficient for the drone pilots to drop the goods to operate the drones safely. Drones may also be unable to fly due to strong winds.

According to meteorologists, calm weather will persist over the island until at least early next week, allowing the drones to continue delivering food and water to the dogs.

The volcano erupted for the first time on September 19 and showed no signs of slowing down. According to Reuters, over 6,000 people have been forced to abandon their houses, with an additional 300 forced to flee their homes early on Thursday.

According to Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which produces mapping products based on satellite images, lava has already covered roughly 1,680 acres (680 hectares) and damaged 1,548 structures.

Eruption Rate

The eruption's lava has spilled into the Atlantic Ocean, resulting in approximately 100 acres (40 hectares) of new land.

The eruption earlier in October caused a phenomenon known as gravity wave clouds when it pushed a jet of heated gas far into the atmosphere.

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, a volcano continues to release lava behind a shrine on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain. On its journey to the Atlantic Ocean, a fresh lava torrent from an erupting volcano threatened to swallow yet another neighborhood. On Tuesday, island officials ordered the evacuation of around 800 residents from a portion of the coastal town when the lava changed direction and put their homes in danger of destruction.

