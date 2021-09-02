The European Sentinel 2 satellite recorded the dramatic picture from orbit when Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupted over the weekend for the 50th time this year.

Mount Etna, which towers over the Mediterranean island of Sicily, has had a busy season this year, with the most recent eruption occurring on Sunday (Aug. 29).

According to the European Commission's office of the Director-General for Defence Industry and Space, which posted the image on Twitter, this view was obtained by the Sentinel 2 satellite as it appeared on Aug. 30.

Mount Etna, often known as Etna, is an active stratovolcano on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, located between Messina and Catania in the Metropolitan City of Catania. It is located above the convergent plate boundary that separates the African and Eurasian plates.

With a present height of 3,357 m (11,014 ft) (July 2021), it is one of Europe's tallest active volcanoes and the tallest mountain in Italy south of the Alps, but this varies with summit eruptions.

According to satellite photos, Mount Etna erupted so intensely in 2021 that it grew 100 feet (30 meters) in height in only six months, and the southeastern crater is now the volcano's highest section.

Mongibello 's Activity

Mt Etna, also known as "Mongibello," is Europe's biggest and most active volcano. Its regular eruptions are frequently accompanied by huge lava flows, although populated areas are rarely threatened.

Etna is one of the volcanoes with the most extensive historical eruption records, dating back over 2000 years. For years, Mt. Etna has confused geophysicists since it lies alone on Sicily's east coast, spewing lava that is chemically different from that ejected by volcanoes generated by tectonic plate collisions.

Studying Etna

According to researchers, Etna's massive flows result from "slab rollback," in which a piece of the Tyrrhenian plate broke off, swiftly creating a small basin of magma pulled up from under the adjacent African plate.

This magma, or pool of viscous asthenosphere, has erupted from Etna regularly for thousands of years. Mt. Vesuvius, on the other side of the Tyrrhenian Sea from Etna, might be the same type of volcano, but further research is needed.

The majority of the world's volcanoes are found in subduction zones, where one tectonic plate slides beneath another. Partially melting happens in the wedge between the plates as the system converges, and the melted material is ejected via fissures or fractures in the Earth's crust.

A World Heritage Site

Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes, with eruptions occurring almost constantly. Vineyards and orchards are scattered throughout the lower slopes of the mountain and the vast Plain of Catania to the south, thanks the excellent volcanic soils.

Mount Etna has been declared a Decade Volcano by the United Nations due to its recent activity and proximity to a population. In addition, it was added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in June 2013.

