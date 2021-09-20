2021 busy tropical season is still ongoing as more activity rapidly increases in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Seventeen gained more strength and became Tropical Storm Rose Sunday afternoon, about 370 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Currently, the other energetic storm in the Atlantic basin is Tropical Storm Peter. It is the 16th storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. On Sunday morning Peter intensified into a storm from a tropical depression.

Peter is situated hundreds of miles northeast of the Leeward Islands and possessed 45 mph sustained winds Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane hunters noticed the storm's center to be farther southwest than in former National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisories, but the impacts it will have on land are still anticipated to be little as it stays in the open waters of the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said: "Some strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours or so as Peter moves over warmer sea-surface temperatures."

Flood Threats

Presently, no tropical watches or warnings are active, but there is a possibility that early this week the storm will bring flood threats to portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Leeward Islands.

As per the NHC: "Rainfall around the southern periphery of Tropical Storm Peter may lead to areas of urban and small stream flooding from late Sunday into Tuesday."

By midweek, the storm is anticipated to gradually weaken as it goes into a more unfavorable environment. Peter's current forecast track shows a northward turn Wednesday, reducing the impact the storm will have on land as it keeps meandering across the Atlantic by the weekend.

This week, some coastal regions of the eastern US could experience rip currents because of the ways in which waves travel hundreds of miles away from the storm.

Tropical Storm Rose

The storm trailing after peter across the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Rose. The season's 17th named storm is Rose.

Making 2021 the third year to have attained not less than 17 named storms by this stage of the season in satellite era - 1966 and beyond, as per a meteorologist at Colorado State University named Dr. Philip Klotzbach. The number of names left on the list for the Atlantic basin is just four which include Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.

Forecasters said Tropical Storm Rose is expected to gradually lose its strength on Tuesday as it propels west across the Atlantic Ocean.

Rose will not threaten land and will stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is anticipated to lose its intensity back to a tropical depression Thursday.

Rose formed the same day that Tropical Storm Peter formed which is on Sunday, in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Odette swirled to existence on Friday off the Mid-Atlantic coast and was immediately lowered to a post-tropical cyclone.

