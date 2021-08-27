A Tropical Storm gains strength and is currently breezing towards Mexico. Nora was moving toward a probable landfall on Mexico's Pacific Coast this weekend, as well as the Baja California Peninsula later in the week.

Nora is predicted to strengthen as it will reach the Mexican coast this weekend, possibly becoming a hurricane. As Nora approaches the Baja Peninsula, her strength will certainly wane, but she may still make landfall as a hurricane on Monday or Tuesday.

Tropical Depression 14 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Nora by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday. Nora is forecast to hit parts of Mexico with heavy rain, a storm surge, and high gusts.

Nora's Trajectory

Nora is heading west-northwest but will veer northerly on Friday, perhaps touching the coast between Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta.

As it follows the coast this weekend, the storm may probably cause severe flash floods and mudslides, according to the US National Hurricane Center, brushing the area below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday and perhaps the Los Cabos tourist region on Monday.

On Thursday evening, the storm was found about 290 miles (465 kilometers) south of the port city of Lazaro Cardenas and moving west-northwest at 11 mph (18 kph).

Growing in Strength

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kilometers per hour) and anticipated reaching hurricane strength on Saturday. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 205 miles (335 kilometers) from the system's core.

Tropical Storm Formation

A tropical storm is a low-pressure area that forms over warm tropical waters. Tropical storms have maximum sustained surface winds of 63 to 118 kilometers (39 to 73 miles) per hour.

Tropical storms may form in any world's ocean basins where tropical cyclones exist (North Atlantic, northeast Pacific, central Pacific, northwest and southwest Pacific, and Indian).

What to do in case of storms?

By taking the effort to prepare ahead of time, you may substantially reduce the effect of a severe storm. Preparing for a storm will also help you prepare for a variety of other crises.

Keep up with the latest weather forecasts. Listen to your local radio stations for the most up-to-date advice for your neighborhood and circumstances, which will be aired by authorities and professionals

Avoid going outside and driving unless it is essential. Also, stay away from doors and windows if the wind gets damaging, and seek refuge farther inside the home.

To be better prepared for a storm, you should be aware of the common hazards to your town and area.

