Heroic Cat Meows Nonstop Until Rescuers Found 83-Year-Old Owner Stuck in Ravine

An elderly woman in Cornwall, United Kingdom, was successfully rescued after falling down a ravine. Rescuers are crediting the woman's heroic cat for its persistent meowing, eventually leading them to its owner.

According to a Unilad report, the cat, Piran, alerted an eyewitness to the woman's location. The 83-year-old resident was found shaken but otherwise in a stable condition by rescuers in a 70ft ravine near her residence in Bodmin.

Ravine was "incredibly difficult" to access

The victim has fallen in the deep ravine near the corner of a large maize field. Since the location was remote, no one was around to help the woman.

After an hour, worried neighbors alerted emergency services when she didn't come back from her routine walk.

"This afternoon Officers from Bodmin were tasked to conduct a search for a missing 83 year old female. The female was located by a member of the public who had spotted the female's cat, meowing in the corner of a large maize field near to her home address," wrote Bodmin Police on Twitter on August 15.

The police also stated that the embankment was 'incredibly difficult' to access due to its uneven terrain. The fire crew launched the rescue mission on Saturday, and it did not take long before the victim was successfully pulled from the deep ravine. She was then airlifted to the hospital.

"The elderly female had fallen approximately 70ft down a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance, along with their specialist water rescue team, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and South Western Ambulance Service."

Heroic cat saves the day

An eyewitness told BBC that the elderly woman's cat had saved her life. When they found the cat, it stood on top of the ravine, drawing attention with its nonstop meowing. Due to Piran's persistence, they eventually found the owner's location.

The unnamed eyewitness also stated that the incident could've had a terrible outcome if not for this heroic cat.

"It's a massive 'well done' to all the emergency services who worked together and to Piran. The outcome could have been a lot worse."

