naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Despite Temperature Shifts, Treehoppers Manage to Mate

By Staff Reporter
Aug 12, 2019 01:43 AM EDT
Close
 Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., Saint Louis University (IMAGE)
Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology at Saint Louis University

(Photo : Saint Louis University / Ellen Hutti)

ST. LOUIS - During the mating season, male treehoppers--small plant feeding insects--serenade potential mates with vibrational songs sent through plant stems. If a female treehopper's interest is sparked, a male-female duet ensues until mating occurs.

Scientists know that there is a thermal window when the half-centimeter-long insects are active and temperature shifts can throw this delicate coordination off. For example, the songs produced by males to attract mates vary with temperature. At some temperatures, male treehoppers can even sound like different species, potentially confusing females, as female treehoppers use these songs to pick a good mate.

A Saint Louis University research team wanted to know if temperature variation, which is increasing with global warming, could have a disruptive effect on the insects' reproduction.

To find out, the team studied how temperature variation affects male vibrational songs and female preferences for these songs in an experiment recently published in The Journal of Evolutionary Biology.

Led by Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology at Saint Louis University, the team tested four groups of Enchenopa binotata treehoppers, each from a different location. They measured the frequency (i.e. pitch) of male vibrational songs and the frequency most preferred by females across a range of temperatures from 18 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The results showed a strong temperature effect on both male signals and female preferences with changes in male signals across temperatures being matched by similar changes in the songs that females prefer. Because the male and female insects responded to temperature shifts together, changes in temperature did not significantly influence predicted patterns of female mate choice. Thus, it seems unlikely that thermal sensitivity in male songs will disrupt mating as temperatures shift.

Fowler-Finn is encouraged by the treehoppers' resilience.

"At a time when we are increasingly concerned about how global warming will influence animals, these findings provide some hope that treehoppers will persist in the face of change."

In addition to their research on global warming's potential impact to insects and ecosystems, the study team also is partnering with the Saint Louis University Museum of Art (SLUMA) to help educate the public about the vital role and fascinating attributes of vibrationally singing insects through a sound installation exhibit open to the public that will open October 25.

Other researchers on the paper include Dowen Mae I. Jocson, Morgan E. Smeester, Noah T. Leith and Anthony Macchiano.

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation (grant number IOS -1656818.)

Key Take-aways

  • Male treehoppers serenade potential mates with vibrational songs sent through plant stems and if female treehoppers' interest is sparked, male-female duets ensue until mating occurs.
  • A Saint Louis University research team wanted to know if temperature variation, as is increasing with global warming, could disrupt the insects' reproduction due to its effects on male songs.
  • The research team tested four groups of Enchenopa binotata treehoppers, measuring the frequency of male signals and the frequency most preferred by females across a range of temperatures from 18 to 36 degrees Celsius.
  • Though the results showed a strong temperature effect on both male signals and female preferences, changes in male signals across temperatures were matched by changes in female preferences. Because the male and female insects both responded to temperature shifts together, changes in temperature did not significantly influence female mate choice or disrupt mating. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)

Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE)
Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE)
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
Halved Avocado in a White Bowl (IMAGE)
Guacamole Lovers, Rejoice! The Avocado Genome Has Been Sequenced
Gary (IMAGE)
How Can Robots Land Like Birds?
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE)
Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE)
To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
Organoid (IMAGE)
Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Knockout Mice Are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders (IMAGE)
Knockout Mice are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Why It's Safe to Buy GPUs Today

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Organoid (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Kago-Mé (IMAGE)
Environment

From Japanese Basket Weaving Art to Nanotechnology with Ion Beams
Shale Natural Gas Energy Development and Recreationists (IMAGE)
Environment

UNH Research Finds Shale Natural Gas Development Impacting Recreationists
Elephant Herd (IMAGE)
Animals

Increasing Value of Ivory Poses Major Threat to Elephant Populations
Electron Micrograph of Geobacter (Green) Expressing Wires Decorated with Peptide Tags (Red Dots). (IMAGE)
Biology

Expanding Functions of Conducting Microbial Nanowires for Chemical, Biological Sensors
Waterbirds on Lake St. Clair (IMAGE)
Animals

Conservation or Construction? Deciding Waterbird Hotspots

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tobacco Plant Stickiness Aid Plant Health, Helpful Bugs (IMAGE) Tobacco Plant 'Stickiness' Aids Helpful Insects, Plant Health
  2. 2 Eric Brennan in Field (IMAGE) Cover Crops, Compost And Carbon
  3. 3 Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., Saint Louis University (IMAGE) Despite Temperature Shifts, Treehoppers Manage to Mate
  4. 4 Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor (IMAGE) Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor
  5. 5 Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats (IMAGE) Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics