naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Why So Fly: MU Scientists Discover Some Fruit Flies Learn Better Than Others

By Staff Reporter
Aug 08, 2019 03:19 AM EDT
Close
 Fruit Flies (IMAGE)
Scientists at the University of Missouri are studying genes of fruit flies to explore why an individual fly can be a better learner than another. Many of those genes in fruit flies are similar to those found in people.

(Photo : University of Missouri)
Studying Fruit Flies (IMAGE)
Patricka Williams-Simon, a doctoral fellow in biological sciences at MU who led the study, places fruit flies into a box to study how well they learn and remember. She and the team discovered some fruit flies learn better than others.

(Photo : University of Missouri)
Patricka Williams-Simon (IMAGE)
Patricka Williams-Simon, a doctoral fellow in biological sciences who led the study, worked with over 40,000 individual fruit flies to study their abilities to learn and remember.

(Photo : University of Missouri)

Fruit flies could one day provide new avenues to discover additional genes that contribute to a person's ability to learn and remember. Scientists at the University of Missouri are studying genes of fruit flies to explore why an individual fly can be a better learner than another. Many of those genes in fruit flies are similar to those found in people.

Past experiments studying how fruit flies' ability to learn and remember have involved "turning off" a single gene and watching the response. In this study, the scientists took a different approach by placing fruit flies in a box equipped with heating elements. 

When the heat was turned on, the flies -- uncomfortable in heat -- moved to the far side of the box where it was cooler. A fly's ability to avoid the heat measured how well it learned, and a fly's ability to avoid the hotter side of the box, even when the heat was off, measured its capacity to remember.

"Some flies learn fast and remember to stay away from the heat whereas some flies take longer to figure it out," said Patricka Williams-Simon, a doctoral fellow in biological sciences who led the study. "We repeated the experiment with over 40,000 individual fruit flies from over 700 different genes to establish variation in performance. Then, we focused on high and low learning and memory performers."

The scientists then took these results and applied genetic sequencing technology to determine if specific genes were responsible for these observed changes in a fly's behavior. They found nine genes that show a change between high and low performing files when it comes to learning and memory.

"All of these genes are previously known to affect the nervous system or the brain in some way, but none of them had previously been implicated in learning and memory," said Elizabeth King, an assistant professor of biological sciences in the MU College of Arts and Science. "Therefore, they represent novel areas to further investigate these behavioral traits."

While the study is considered basic research, Williams-Simon said their findings are important.

"The better we can understand these traits in fruit flies, the more we can develop targeted studies in humans," Williams-Simon said. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Selective Antibiotics (IMAGE)

Selective Antibiotics Following Nature's Example
Apollo Sample 12054 (IMAGE)
Continuing the Apollo Legacy
Chimpanzee (IMAGE)
How Humans and Chimpanzees Travel Towards a Goal in Rainforests
Laser Technology
Life-Changing Laser Technology
Temperate Planets (IMAGE)
TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'
Lung Tumors (IMAGE)
Two Therapeutic Targets Identified for Deadly Lung Cancer
SHANK3 (IMAGE)
Brain Region Linked to Altered Social Interactions in Autism Model
Protein Powder
Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
The Buffy Flower Bat (Erophylla sezekorni) (IMAGE)
Parasitic Bat Flies Offer Window Into Lives of Hosts
Polar Light Above the South Pole (IMAGE)
Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Healthy and Bleached Coral (IMAGE)
Environment

How to Restore a Coral Reef
Flower-Shaped Biomaterials (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
Dust Storms on Mars (IMAGE)
Space

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes
Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Research Provides Better Way to Gauge pain in Mice New Research Provides Better Way to Gauge pain in Mice
  2. 2 Fruit Flies (IMAGE) Why So Fly: MU Scientists Discover Some Fruit Flies Learn Better Than Others
  3. 3 Muhammed Murtaza, Translational Genomics Research Institute (IMAGE) New 'Liquid Biopsy' Blood Test Improves Breast Cancer Diagnostics
  4. 4 Bait Ball (IMAGE) Looking Out for the Little Guys
  5. 5 Blue Shark (IMAGE) Blue Sharks Use Eddies for Fast Track to Food
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics