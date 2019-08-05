naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows

By Staff Reporter
Aug 05, 2019 02:38 AM EDT
Close
 Organoid (IMAGE)
An organoid - a three-dimensional cell structure - grown from endometrial cancer tissue of a patient. The different colours indicate the depth of the microscopic scan.

(Photo : © KU Leuven, Stem Cell and Developmental Biology (recorded by co-author Indra Van Zundert))

Biomedical researchers at KU Leuven have found a new way to study endometrial diseases such as endometriosis and cancer. They were able to grow three-dimensional cell structures from diseased tissue of patients. The biobank can be used to unravel the disorders and test drugs.

Diseases of the endometrium are an important cause of infertility. One example is endometriosis, which is characterised by growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterine cavity, resulting in chronic abdominal pain and painful sexual intercourse. 

Up to half of the patients are subfertile or infertile. Treatment usually requires surgery and permanent hormonal therapy, which is incompatible with pregnancy.

Although endometriosis affects one in ten women worldwide in their fertile years, the illness remains taboo. Public figures like actress Lena Dunham and, recently, fashion designer Alexa Chung, who both suffer from endometriosis, are trying to raise awareness about the disease.

Another important disorder is endometrial cancer, the most common gynecological cancer, with tumors growing in and from the endometrium. We need a better understanding of, and more effective treatments for both diseases. But in order to make progress, researchers have to be able to grow and study the endometrium in the lab.

In 2017, Professor Hugo Vankelecom and his team at the Department of Development and Regeneration at KU Leuven developed 'organoids' from a healthy endometrium. These three-dimensional cell structures are grown in a petri dish from tissue fragments and cells of clinical biopsies. The organoids accurately replicate the original endometrial tissue.

With this new study, the team has gone even further, developing organoids from a broad spectrum of endometrial diseases, including endometriosis and endometrial cancer. "The organoids form 'avatars', as it were, of the diseased tissue and can also be used to test the effect of drugs and new drug candidates," senior author Hugo Vankelecom (KU Leuven) explains. "Our study shows that endometrial cancer organoids of different patients are each in a specific way sensitive to chemotherapeutic drugs. Further research will show whether such tests can be of help in the clinical treatment of individual patients. This is an example of what we call personalized medicine."

"We now have a biobank of organoids from endometrium in healthy and diseased conditions. This can help us discover how an aberrantly functioning endometrium causes infertility and then look for treatments. Our new research model offers the potential to better understand and eventually treat uterine diseases such as endometriosis," concludes Vankelecom. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Healthy and Bleached Coral (IMAGE)

How to Restore a Coral Reef
Flower-Shaped Biomaterials (IMAGE)
New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
Sitio Sierra Remains (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
White-Tailed Deer Were Predominant in Pre-Columbian Panama Feasts
Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)
Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes
DNA
DNA Testing Companies: What They Can and Cannot Reveal about Your Ancestry
Sphingomonas Desiccabilis (IMAGE)
Harnessing the Power of Microbes for Mining in Space
Bellman's Creek (IMAGE)
'Legacy' Mercury Pollution Still a Problem in New Jersey Meadowlands Waters
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

TBI (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

UTSA Reduces Seizures by Removing Newborn Neurons
What Gives Meteorites Their Shape? (IMAGE)
Space

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
Spotted Hyena (IMAGE)
Animals

Tourist Photographs are a Cheap and Effective Way to Survey Wildlife
New Species Biswamoyopterus gaoligongensis (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Animals

New Species of Flying Squirrel from Southwest China Added to the Rarest and 'Most Wanted'

Most Popular

  1. 1 Can the gambling industry do more to combat climate change? Can the Gambling Industry Do More to Combat Climate Change?
  2. 2 Small Bird Wading in Water (IMAGE) Species Aren't Adapting Fast Enough to Cope With Climate Change, According to New Study
  3. 3 The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE) Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
  4. 4 Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE) To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
  5. 5 Organoid (IMAGE) Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics