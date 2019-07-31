naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Selective Antibiotics Following Nature's Example

By Staff Reporter
Jul 31, 2019 11:49 AM EDT
Close
 Selective Antibiotics (IMAGE)
Selective antibiotics enable precision interventions in the microbiome (computer graphic).
(Photo : University of Konstanz)
Dr. Thomas Boettcher, University of Konstanz (IMAGE)
Dr. Thomas Boettcher, Department of Chemistry, University of Konstanz.
(Photo : University of Konstanz)

With multi-resistant germs becoming more and more of a threat, we are in need of new antibiotics now more than ever. Unfortunately, antibiotics cannot distinguish between pathogens and beneficial microbes. They can destroy the delicate balance of the microbiome - resulting in permanent damages.

The research team around chemist Dr. Thomas Boettcher has now made a significant step towards solving these problems. In collaboration with the team around biologist Professor Christof Hauck, also from Konstanz, the researchers discovered antibiotic properties of a natural product that so far had been considered merely a bacterial signal molecule. The team, including the doctoral researchers Dávid Szamosvári and Tamara Schuhmacher, developed and investigated synthetic derivatives of the natural substance that proved surprisingly efficient against the pathogen Moraxella catarrhalis.

In the process, only the growth of these pathogens was inhibited, not the growth of other bacteria. In a further project, the researchers succeed in developing another selective agent to combat the malaria parasite. These results might lead to a new basis for novel precision antibiotics. The research results are published in the current editions of the journals Chemical Science and Chemical Communications.

As important as antibiotics are to treat infectious diseases, they leave a trail of destruction in the human microbiome. Gastrointestinal disorders following antibiotic treatments are one of the slightest problems in this context. Quite often, resistant pathogens replace beneficial microbes. Later on, these can cause severe infectious diseases or chronic illnesses.

However, not all microbes are dangerous. On the contrary, many microorganisms live in peaceful coexistence with us and are even vital for human health. We, humans, are true microcosms and host more microbes than human cells. Yet this ecosystem, the human microbiome, is fragile. Allergies, overweight, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases and even psychiatric disorders may be the result of a damaged microbiome. The question is how can we maintain this ecological diversity in case of a microbial infection? 

The research team originally studied the signals of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa. A compound aroused their interest as it was highly selectively inhibiting the growth of the pathogen Moraxella catarrhalis. This pathogen causes, for example, otitis media in children as well as infections in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The synthetic scaffold engineering of this natural product resulted in a new compound class with enormous antibiotic efficiency. What was really surprising was the substance's selectivity: Only the growth of Moraxella catarrhalis was inhibited, not that of other bacteria. Even closely related bacteria from the same species remained completely unaffected.

Currently, Thomas Boettcher and Christof Hauck are investigating the mechanism of action of this highly selective antibiotic against the pathogen Moraxella catarrhalis. Antibiotics with such selectivity would make precision treatment possible and specifically eliminate pathogens while preserving the diversity of beneficial microbes. 

In another current project, described in the journal Chemical Communications, the research team around Thomas Boettcher and doctoral researcher Dávid Szamosvári, in collaboration with researchers from Duke University (USA), succeeded in developing highly selective agents against the malaria parasite.

These also were inspired by Nature's example and the team created novel, previously undescribed quinolone ring systems. One compound proved to be extremely specific to a critical stadium in the life cycle of the malaria parasite. At first, this parasite settles in the liver before invading blood cells. The researchers were able to target and eliminate the parasite at this stage of malaria. The new findings can now be used for targeted research and the development of selective therapies to combat malaria based on new chemical compound classes.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes
DNA
DNA Testing Companies: What They Can and Cannot Reveal about Your Ancestry
Sphingomonas Desiccabilis (IMAGE)
Harnessing the Power of Microbes for Mining in Space
Bellman's Creek (IMAGE)
'Legacy' Mercury Pollution Still a Problem in New Jersey Meadowlands Waters
TBI (IMAGE)
UTSA Reduces Seizures by Removing Newborn Neurons
What Gives Meteorites Their Shape? (IMAGE)
What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
Spotted Hyena (IMAGE)
Tourist Photographs are a Cheap and Effective Way to Survey Wildlife
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Species Biswamoyopterus gaoligongensis (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Animals

New Species of Flying Squirrel from Southwest China Added to the Rarest and 'Most Wanted'
Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People
Tech

Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People
Micro-Bristle-Bot Shown Next to a Penny (IMAGE)
Animals

Tiny Vibration-Powered Robots are the Size of the World's Smallest Ant
Armenian Monastery (IMAGE)
Travel

Historian Unearths Solid Evidence for the Armenian Genocide

Most Popular

  1. 1 Waterbirds on Lake St. Clair (IMAGE) Conservation or Construction? Deciding Waterbird Hotspots
  2. 2 Selective Antibiotics (IMAGE) Selective Antibiotics Following Nature's Example
  3. 3 Chimpanzee (IMAGE) How Humans and Chimpanzees Travel Towards a Goal in Rainforests
  4. 4 Electron Micrograph of Geobacter (Green) Expressing Wires Decorated with Peptide Tags (Red Dots). (IMAGE) Expanding Functions of Conducting Microbial Nanowires for Chemical, Biological Sensors
  5. 5 Apollo Sample 12054 (IMAGE) Continuing the Apollo Legacy
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics