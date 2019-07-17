naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Predators' Fear of Humans Ripples through Wildlife Communities, Emboldening Rodents

By Staff Reporter
Jul 17, 2019 09:16 AM EDT
Close
 Puma (IMAGE)
Pumas significantly reduced their activity, kept their distance from the sound of human voices, and slowed their movements during the study.
(Photo : Paul Houghtaling)
Deer Mouse (IMAGE)
Deer mice and wood rats took advantage of their predators' decreased activity, expanding their range and increasing their foraging considerably during the study.
(Photo : Aria Crabb)
Justin Suraci, University of California -- Santa Cruz (IMAGE)
Postdoctoral researcher Justin Suraci monitored the behavior of pumas, medium-sized predators, and rodents to assess the impact a perceived fear of humans has on wildlife. 'It turns out, the mere perceived presence of humans triggers a disruption of natural predator-prey interactions--and rodents really benefit,' he said.
(Photo : April Ridlon)

Giving credence to the saying, "While the cat's away, the mice will play," a new study indicates that pumas and medium-sized carnivores lie low when they sense the presence of humans, which frees up the landscape for rodents to forage more brazenly.

Humans are top predators of many wildlife species, and our mere presence can create a "landscape of fear," according to researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Fear of humans suppresses the movement and activity of pumas, bobcats, skunks, and opossums, which benefits small mammals. As their own predators respond to their fear of humans, deer mice and wood rats perceive less risk and in turn forage for food farther away and more intensively, they found.

The new study, "Fear of Humans as Apex Predators has Landscape-scale Impacts from Mountain Lions to Mice," appears in the July 17 online edition of the journal Ecology Letters

"Humans are sufficiently scary to pumas and smaller predators that they suppressed their behavior and changed the way they used their habitats when they thought we were around," said lead author Justin Suraci, a postdoctoral researcher at UC Santa Cruz. "The most surprising part was seeing how those changes benefit rodents."

The findings are significant because as humans encroach on wildlands around the globe, ecologists are eager to understand the effects humans and development have on wildlife. 

"We've spent 10 years learning how fear of humans drives mountain lion physiology, behavior, and ecology," said senior author Chris Wilmers, a professor of environmental studies at UC Santa Cruz and director of the Santa Cruz Puma Project. "This is the first large-scale experiment I'm aware of that documents how fear cascades through the food web from top predators to the smallest prey."

The research reveals that the presence of humans can have fairly profound effects, even without activities and infrastructure like hunting or housing or roads, said Wilmers, who studies human-wildlife interactions in California, Africa, and elsewhere. 

"With human population growth and development, there is often a dual mandate to preserve wildlife and give people access to open spaces," he said. "This research starts to get at how we can really do both. We need to understand how animals react to our presence to make decisions and craft policies that protect their wellbeing."

Experiment design and results

Suraci and Wilmers designed a clever experiment that used recordings of human voices to assess the landscape-level effects of fear of humans. At two remote research sites in the Santa Cruz Mountains that are closed to public access, they placed 25 speakers in a grid pattern across a one-square-kilometer area. The speakers broadcast human voices and recordings of tree frogs as a control. 

Pumas, the researchers found, responded to the sound of human voices by significantly reducing their activity, keeping their distance, and slowing their movements. "When the frog recordings played, they would move right through the landscape," said Suraci. "But when they heard human voices, they went out of their way to avoid the grid."

Medium-sized predators changed their behavior in significant ways, too: Bobcats became much more nocturnal; skunks reduced their overall activity by 40 percent, and opossums reduced their foraging activity by a stunning 66 percent. "Bobcats pretty much gave up on the daytime activity, shifting almost entirely to the night, when they presumably feel safer," said Suraci. "These predators aren't necessarily leaving the area, they're just less active, presumably because they're hiding more."

Over time, these behavioral changes could have dire consequences for pumas and the other predators if their food intake drops, said Suraci. 

By contrast, deer mice increased their range by 45 percent, and the intensity of foraging by mice and wood rats increased by 17 percent. "They were apparently responding to the reduced activity of everybody else," Suraci added. "They're feeling braver, so they're moving around more and finding more food. They're not too averse to people, so they're taking advantage of the opportunity."

For wildlife, fear amounts to the perception of predation risk, explained Suraci. "Humans are incredibly lethal," he said. "We are major predators, and thus a source of fear, for a lot of these species. What's novel about this study is that we can see what that fear looks like in the environment at a relatively large scale."

Unlike studies that assess the impacts of development and subsequent habitat fragmentation, this research focused on the impacts of humans themselves.

"Just the fear of humans can affect how wildlife use the landscape and how they interact with each other," said Suraci. "It turns out, the mere perceived presence of humans triggers disruption of natural predator-prey interactions--and rodents really benefit."

Suraci is eager to investigate the relative impacts, or "cost/benefits," of living near humans for certain species. "Smaller carnivores don't want to interact with humans, but that may be outweighed by the benefits of feeding on trash--and potentially being protected from pumas," he said. "We are working on some longer-term studies to explore that."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Auroraceratops, a Triceratops Relative (IMAGE)

Small Horned Dinosaur from China, a Triceratops Relative, Walked on Two Feet
Artificial Intelligence Helps Physicists Find the Optimal Description of Quantum Phenomena (IMAGE)
Which is the Perfect Quantum Theory?
A Disk of Gas and Dust around Exoplanet PDS 70 C (IMAGE)
Moon-forming Disk Discovered Around Distant Planet
Stylophora subseriata (IMAGE)
Coral Skeleton Crystals Record Ocean Acidification
Image of Human Sensory Neurons (IMAGE)
Endometriosis: Immune Cell Discovery Could Provide Relief for Women with 'Hidden' Pain Disorder
The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE)
Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks
Female Crash Test Dummy (IMAGE)
Study: New Cars are Safer, But Women Most Likely to Suffer Injury
space

Maintaining Large-Scale Satellite Constellations Using Logistics Approach

Super Salty, Subzero Arctic Water Provides Peek at Possible Life on Other Planets

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Ultraviolet

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves

Scientists Discover the Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First For Light Waves

Measuring the Laws of Nature

Physicists Use Light Waves to Accelerate Supercurrents, Enable Ultrafast Quantum Computing
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bluehead Wrasse Harem (IMAGE)
Animals

New Zealand Study Unlocks Secrets of Sex Change in Fish
Supermassive Black Holes (IMAGE)
Space

Pair of Supermassive Black Holes Discovered on a Collision Course
C60 Buckminsterfullerene (IMAGE)
Environment

Interstellar Iron Isn't Missing, It's Just Hiding in Plain Sight
A Drier Future Sets the Stage for More Wildfires (IMAGE)
Environment

A Drier Future Sets the Stage for more Wildfires

Most Popular

  1. 1 Ant-Acacia Plant Providing for a Helpful Resident (IMAGE) Timing is Everything for the Mutualistic Relationship Between Ants and Acacias
  2. 2 Novel Therapy Administered after TBI Prevents Brain Damage (IMAGE) Novel Therapy Administered After TBI Prevents Brain Damage
  3. 3 Building Arrhythmic Tissue (IMAGE) Proposed Gene Therapy for a Heart Arrhythmia, Based on Models Made From Patient Cells
  4. 4 Tranquility Base (IMAGE) Flying the Final Approach to Tranquility Base
  5. 5 Puma (IMAGE) Predators' Fear of Humans Ripples through Wildlife Communities, Emboldening Rodents
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics