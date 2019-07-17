naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Speeding Up Science on Near-Earth Asteroids

By Staff Reporter
Jul 17, 2019 08:10 AM EDT
Close
 NEO (IMAGE)
This is an artist's concept of a near-Earth object.
(Photo : NASA/JPL)

Modeling the shape and movement of near-Earth asteroids is now up to 25 times faster thanks to new Washington State University research.

The WSU scientists improved the software used to track thousands of near-Earth asteroids and comets, which are defined as being within 121 million miles or about 1.3 times the distance to the sun.

Their work provides a valuable new tool for studying asteroids and determining which of them might be on a collision course with Earth.

Matt Engels, a Ph.D. student who has been working with Professor Scott Hudson in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at WSU Tri-Cities, is the lead author of a paper on the research in the July issue of Astronomy and Computing.

Researchers would like to have better information on asteroids, including which of them might crash into earth. The rocks also can provide valuable scientific information, answering fundamental questions about the creation of our solar system and providing a glimpse into our planetary past. Knowing more about individual asteroid composition also could open up new opportunities for possible asteroid mining.

NASA maintains a catalog that includes information on more than 20,000 near-earth asteroids and comets. In the mid-1990s scientists knew of less than 200 of such outer space rocks, but with better telescopes and more efforts at surveying, the numbers of known asteroids have grown dramatically.

But, there is only a trickle of papers that describe individual asteroids. Once a new asteroid is discovered, modeling it takes several months, if not longer, said, Engels. The research is painstaking.

In the mid-1990s, Hudson, who has an asteroid named after him, wrote the primary modeling software tool that researchers use to describe asteroids and their behavior. Using ground-based radar and optics data, the software helps researchers learn important information, such as an asteroid's possible mineral make-up, current and future orbit, shape, and how it spins in space. 

In fact, Hudson co-authored a paper published in Science that determined that at least one asteroid, 1950 DA, has a very tiny chance of hitting the earth during a precise 20-minute period in March of 2880.

"The software was written for a supercomputer, so it's really, really slow," said Engels, who jumped at improving it for his Ph.D. project. "It can take a long time to do the modeling to draw any conclusions from it, and it takes a while to crunch the data to write a paper in the first place."

The new version of code works much faster. The researchers revised it to make operations work concurrently instead of performing one at a time. Because the work is very similar to the everyday graphics that modern computers use to crunch out nice displays, the researchers transferred the operations to the computer's graphics processing units or GPUs. 

GPUs are designed to perform complex mathematical and geometric calculations for graphics rendering and have a tremendous amount of power to do parallel calculations.

"It's taking advantage of the horsepower that is used in computer graphics rendering," Engels said. "It's very cost-effective and you don't need a supercomputer. You can use a consumer-level graphics card available for under $500."

The improvements to the algorithms could also someday be used for a variety of other purposes, said Engels, who works as a research engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, such as for modeling systems in the electric power grid or gas and oil industry.

Engels is verifying the code with real asteroid data. He hopes to have it available to the astronomy community later this year.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Auroraceratops, a Triceratops Relative (IMAGE)

Small Horned Dinosaur from China, a Triceratops Relative, Walked on Two Feet
Artificial Intelligence Helps Physicists Find the Optimal Description of Quantum Phenomena (IMAGE)
Which is the Perfect Quantum Theory?
A Disk of Gas and Dust around Exoplanet PDS 70 C (IMAGE)
Moon-forming Disk Discovered Around Distant Planet
Stylophora subseriata (IMAGE)
Coral Skeleton Crystals Record Ocean Acidification
Image of Human Sensory Neurons (IMAGE)
Endometriosis: Immune Cell Discovery Could Provide Relief for Women with 'Hidden' Pain Disorder
The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE)
Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks
Female Crash Test Dummy (IMAGE)
Study: New Cars are Safer, But Women Most Likely to Suffer Injury
space

Maintaining Large-Scale Satellite Constellations Using Logistics Approach

Super Salty, Subzero Arctic Water Provides Peek at Possible Life on Other Planets

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Ultraviolet

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves

Scientists Discover the Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First For Light Waves

Measuring the Laws of Nature

Physicists Use Light Waves to Accelerate Supercurrents, Enable Ultrafast Quantum Computing
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bluehead Wrasse Harem (IMAGE)
Animals

New Zealand Study Unlocks Secrets of Sex Change in Fish
Supermassive Black Holes (IMAGE)
Space

Pair of Supermassive Black Holes Discovered on a Collision Course
C60 Buckminsterfullerene (IMAGE)
Environment

Interstellar Iron Isn't Missing, It's Just Hiding in Plain Sight
A Drier Future Sets the Stage for More Wildfires (IMAGE)
Environment

A Drier Future Sets the Stage for more Wildfires

Most Popular

  1. 1 Ant-Acacia Plant Providing for a Helpful Resident (IMAGE) Timing is Everything for the Mutualistic Relationship Between Ants and Acacias
  2. 2 Novel Therapy Administered after TBI Prevents Brain Damage (IMAGE) Novel Therapy Administered After TBI Prevents Brain Damage
  3. 3 Building Arrhythmic Tissue (IMAGE) Proposed Gene Therapy for a Heart Arrhythmia, Based on Models Made From Patient Cells
  4. 4 Tranquility Base (IMAGE) Flying the Final Approach to Tranquility Base
  5. 5 Puma (IMAGE) Predators' Fear of Humans Ripples through Wildlife Communities, Emboldening Rodents
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics