naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Combination of Water Scarcity and Inflexible Demand Puts World's River Basins at Risk

By Staff Reporter
Jun 03, 2019 07:42 PM EDT
Close
 Water Stress Leads to Tough Choices (IMAGE)
During a prolonged drought, annual crop fields can be left fallow without causing lasting economic damage, but almond groves, such as these in California's Central Valley, require consistent irrigation to stay alive. UCI researchers paid special attention to such flexible and inflexible water uses in a new study published in Nature Sustainability.
(Photo : Steven Davis / UCI)

Irvine, Calif. - Nearly one-fifth of the world's population lives in a stressed water basin where the next climate change-driven incident could threaten access to an essential resource for agriculture, industry and life itself, according to a paper by University of California, Irvine researchers and others, published today in Nature Sustainability.

The study's authors analyzed trends in global water usage from 1980 to 2016, with a particular focus on so-called inflexible consumption, the curtailment of which would cause significant financial and societal hardship. Those uses include irrigating perennial crops, cooling thermal power plants, storing water in reservoirs, and quenching the thirst of livestock and humans.

"Many studies evaluating water scarcity have mainly centered on the share of the available supply being consumed by humans, but this ignores the fact that some uses are more flexible or productive than others," said lead author Yue Qin, a UCI postdoctoral scholar in Earth system science. "By looking at how water is actually used, we can begin to see what water is really difficult to do without and if there are any opportunities for savings in other areas."

The scientists constructed a water stress index that takes into account the scarcity, flexibility and variability (a comparison of annual runoff to storage capacity) of global supplies. Evaluating watersheds on six continents, they found numerous hot spots - places where a drought or heat wave could put a strain on reserves - as well as numerous chances to conserve resources through new technologies and better management practices.

According to the study, the top 10 percent of the most stressed river basins support about 19 percent of the world's population, 19 percent of thermal electricity generation and one-third of irrigated agricultural production. In addition, the researchers discovered a significant increase in water stress for the worst-impacted regions over the 37-year study period.

Asia and - to a lesser degree - North America face a compounded dilemma due to their high stress indices and large exposure: total human and livestock population, reservoir capacity, electricity generation and production of irrigated crops. These areas are particularly vulnerable to shocks brought on by droughts or heat waves.

"The new index tells us where water issues are greatest and for what reasons, so decisions now don't limit our options and ability to be resilient in the future," said Thomas Torgersen, a program director in the National Science Foundation's Division of Earth Sciences, which funded the research.

By examining the productivity and flexibility of water use in specific basins, the scientists also identified many opportunities to conserve water and build resiliency in the face of predicted risks posed by climate change.

The Nile basin in Africa and the Tigris-Euphrates and Lake Balkhash basins in Asia all have high water stress indices and elevated consumption intensities for either maintaining reservoirs, growing food or generating power. Potential ways to save water include switching from cooling power plants with fresh water to so-called dry cooling technologies, which could decrease cooling water use in the Lake Balkhash basin by 95 percent.

Available technologies that could potentially reduce evaporation from dams in the Nile basin by up to 90 percent, by some estimates, include photovoltaic floating covers, monomolecular films and suspended shades.

The researchers compare their study to existing work on where carbon is embedded in the global energy infrastructure, which has provided insights into where there might be flexibility to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the future.

"Given the limited political capital and resources when you're developing new technologies and policies, where do you focus those efforts for the most potential benefit?" asked co-author Julie Zimmerman, professor of green engineering at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies. "We can't solve these problems in isolation. This study reinforces the linkages between these systems and why we need to be holistic in our approaches."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Krishnan Fig 1 (IMAGE)

To Save Biodiversity and Feed the Future, First Cure 'Plant Blindness'
Airborne Instruments (IMAGE)
Study Uncovers Surprising Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf
Testing the Neural Lander (IMAGE)
'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
Global Rivers (IMAGE)
Antibiotics Found in Some of the World's Rivers Exceed 'Safe' Levels, Global Study Finds
How a Proton Beam Can Double Its Energy (IMAGE)
Colliding Lasers Double the Energy of Proton Beams
mRNA Messages (IMAGE)
More than a Protein Factory
New study reveals gut is organized by function, and opportunities for better drug design
New Study Reveals Gut is Organized by Function, and Opportunities for Better Drug Design
Carbon-Hydrogen Doping (IMAGE) PENN STATE
Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material
Opioids (IMAGE)
Pain Management Protocol Sends 92% of Cancer Surgery Patients Home without Opioids
space

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Researchers wonder if Ancient Supernovae Prompted Human Ancestors to Walk Upright

Neptune's Moon Triton Fosters Rare Icy Union

How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting

Gas Insulation Could be Protecting an Ocean inside Pluto
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

What Alexa-enabled Gadgets Are Worth Trying?

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bush Dog in Costa Rica (IMAGE)
Animals

Ecologists Find Bush Dog, Native of South America, in Remote Central Costa Rica
California Wet Weather, what cause it?
Environment

What's Causing California's Wet Winter?
Mouse Colour Pigment Scan (IMAGE)
Animals

3-million-year-old Fossilized Mouse Reveals Evolutionary Secrets of Color
All Representatives of Boreocingula (IMAGE)
Environment

Pseudohermaphrodite Snails can Help to Access How Polluted the Arctic Seas Are

Most Popular

  1. 1 Heterogeneous Degradation (IMAGE) MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough
  2. 2 Excavated Stone Artifact (IMAGE) Oldest Flaked Stone Tools Point to the Repeated Invention of Stone Tools
  3. 3 Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE) Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
  4. 4 Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE) Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
  5. 5 Immune Myopathy (IMAGE) Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics