Better Conservation Through Satellites

By Staff Reporter
Jun 01, 2019 11:37 AM EDT
 Elephant Seal with Satellite Tag (IMAGE)
The use of satellite telemetry in conservation is entering a "golden age," and is now being used to track the movements of individual animals at unprecedented scales.
(Photo : A. Vila/WCS)

To determine the success or failure of satellite tracking devices across species and habitats, authors analyzed data from over 3,000 devices deployed on 62 terrestrial species in 167 projects worldwide

While the analysis showed that 48 percent of the unit deployments ended prematurely - half of them due to technical failure - the study showed that the performance of satellite telemetry applications has shown improvements over time, and based on the findings, recommendations are provided for both users and manufacturers.

