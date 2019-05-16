naturewn.com

Trending Topics measles measles outbreak anti-vaxxers Medical Screening Child Medical Screening

China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon

By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2019 09:20 AM EDT
Close
 Landscape Near the Landing Site (IMAGE)
This is an image captured by Chang'E 4 showed the landscape near the landing site.
(Photo : NAOC/CNSA)

A lunar lander named for the Chinese goddess of the moon may have lessened the mystery of the far side of the moon. The fourth probe of Chang'E (CE-4) was the first mission to land on the far side of the moon, and it has collected new evidence from the largest crater in the solar system, clarifying how the moon may have evolved.

The results were published on May 16, 2019, in Nature.

A theory emerged in the 1970s that in the moon's infancy, an ocean made of magma covered its surface. As the molten ocean began to calm and cool, lighter minerals floated to the top, while heavier components sank. The top crusted over in a sheet of mare basalt, encasing a mantle of dense minerals, such as olivine and pyroxene.

As asteroids and space junk crashed into the surface of the moon, they cracked through the crust and kicked up pieces of the lunar mantel.

"Understanding the composition of the lunar mantel is critical for testing whether a magma ocean ever existed, as postulated," said corresponding author LI Chunlai, a professor of the National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC). "It also helps advance our understanding of the thermal and magmatic evolution of the moon."

The evolution of the moon may provide a window into the evolution of Earth and other terrestrial planets, according to LI, because its surface is relatively untouched compared to, say, the early planetary surface of Earth.

LI and his team landed CE-4 in the moon's South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, which stretches about 2,500 kilometers-about half the width of China. CE-4 collected spectral data samples from the flat stretches of the basin, as well as from other, smaller but deeper impact craters within the basin.

The researchers expected to find a wealth of excavated mantle material on the flat floor of the SPA basin, since the originating impact would have penetrated well into and past the lunar crust. Instead, they found mere traces of olivine, the primary component of the Earth's upper mantle.

"The absence of abundant olivine in the SPA interior remains a conundrum," LI said. "Could the predictions of an olivine-rich lunar mantle be incorrect?"

Not quite. As it turns out, more olivine appeared in the samples from deeper impacts. One theory, according to LI, is that the mantle consists of equal parts olivine and pyroxene, rather than being dominated by one over the other.

CE-4 will need to explore more to better understand the geology of its landing site, as well as collect much more spectral data to validate its initial findings and to fully understand the composition of the lunar mantle.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wolves Patrolling Isle Royale (IMAGE)

Isle Royale Winter Study: 13 New Wolves, 20 Radio-Collared Moose
The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE)
Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE)
New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever
San Francisco Garter Snake (IMAGE)
US Cities Host more Regionally Unique Species than Previously Thought
Planetary Changes from 65 to 50 Mya Responsible for Changes to Ocean Oxygen Levels (IMAGE)
Photo by Cori Kogan, Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane
Schematic Illustration (IMAGE)
Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed
The Process of Purifying (IMAGE)
How to Purify Water with Graphene
Researchers (IMAGE)
Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Princeton Scientists Bioengineer a Cellular Speedometer

NASA Funds Aviation Research on a New Fuel Concept

Nanotubes Enable Travel of Huntington's Protein

2D Insulators with Ferromagnetism are Rare; Researchers Just Identified a New One

Stem Cell Scientists Clear Another Hurdle in Creating Transplant Arteries
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Porcupine (IMAGE)
Animals

Lions vs. Porcupines
Cueva del Chileno (IMAGE)
Environment

Ancient Ritual Bundle Contained Multiple Psychotropic Plants
Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Even More Amphibians are Endangered than We Thought
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Barn Swallow (IMAGE) Organic Animal Farms Benefit Birds Nesting in Agricultural Environments
  2. 2 Figure 1: (IMAGE) A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
  3. 3 Field (IMAGE) Transfer of EU Powers Leads to Silent Erosion of UK Pesticide Regulation
  4. 4 Hominin Teeth (IMAGE) Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged at Least 800,000 Years Ago
  5. 5 Landscape Near the Landing Site (IMAGE) China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics