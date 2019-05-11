naturewn.com

Trending Topics measles outbreak balanced diet anti-vaxxers alcohol Medical Screening

Our History in the Stars

By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2019 09:35 AM EDT
Close
 Chondrite Meteorite Macro Photo (IMAGE)
The white inclusions on this chondrite meteorite are called CAIs. Rich in calcium and aluminum they are among the oldest solid matter in the solar system.
(Photo : © 2019 Rohan Mehra - Division for Strategic Public Relations)
Shogo Tachibana, UTokyo Organization for Planetary and Space Science (IMAGE)
Professor Shogo Tachibana from the UTokyo Organization for Planetary and Space Science.
(Photo : © 2019 Rohan Mehra - Division for Strategic Public Relations)
ALMA Image of Orion Source I (IMAGE)
ALMA image showing AlO around the star Orion Source I at wavelengths of 497 gigahertz (left) and 650 gigahertz (right).
(Photo : © 2019 Astrophysical Journal Letters/Shogo Tachibana)

Astronomers map the substance aluminum monoxide (AlO) in a cloud around a distant young star -- Origin Source I. The finding clarifies some important details about how our solar system, and ultimately we, came to be. The cloud's limited distribution suggests AlO gas rapidly condenses to solid grains, which hints at what an early stage of our solar evolution looked like.

Professor Shogo Tachibana of the UTokyo Organization for Planetary and Space Science has a passion for space. From small things like meteorites to enormous things like stars and nebulae -- huge clouds of gas and dust in space -- he is driven to explore our solar system's origins.

"I have always wondered about the evolution of our solar system, of what must have taken place all those billions of years ago," he said. "This question leads me to investigate the physics and chemistry of asteroids and meteorites."

Space rocks of all kinds greatly interest astronomers as these rocks can remain largely unchanged since the time our sun and planets formed from a swirling cloud of gas and dust. They contain records of the conditions at that time -- generally considered to be 4.56 billion years ago -- and their properties such as composition can tell us about these early conditions.

"On my desk is a small piece of the Allende meteorite, which fell to Earth in 1969. It's mostly dark but there are some scattered white inclusions (foreign bodies enclosed in the rock), and these are important," continued Tachibana. "These speckles are calcium and aluminum-rich inclusions (CAIs), which were the first solid objects formed in our solar system."

Minerals present in CAIs indicate that our young solar system must have been extremely hot. Physical techniques for dating these minerals reveal a fairly specific age for the solar system. However, Tachibana and colleagues wished to expand on the details of this stage of evolution.

"There are no time machines to explore our own past, so we wanted to see a young star that could share traits with our own," said Tachibana. "With the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), we found the emission lines -- a chemical fingerprint -- for AlO in outflows from the circumstellar disk (gas and dust surrounding a star) of the massive young star candidate Orion Source I. It's not exactly like our sun, but it's a good start."

ALMA was the ideal tool as it offers extremely high resolution and sensitivity to reveal the distribution of AlO around the star. No other instrument can presently make such observations.

"Thanks to ALMA, we discovered the distribution of AlO around a young star for the first time. The distribution of AlO is limited to the hot region of the outflow from the disk. This implies that AlO rapidly condenses as solid grains -- similar to CAIs in our solar system," explained Tachibana. "This data allows us to place tighter constraints on hypotheses that describe our own stellar evolution. But there's still much work to do."

The team now plans to explore gas and solid molecules around other stars to gather data useful to further refine solar system models.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Researchers (IMAGE)

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
An Illustration of the Chalmers Design for a Lithium Sulfur Battery (IMAGE)
Graphene Sponge Helps Lithium Sulphur Batteries Reach New Potential
Antony Orth, RMIT University (IMAGE)
3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology
Subsurface Imaging Technology Helps Find Lost Graves (IMAGE)
Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
Infographic: Calculating the Hubble Constant (IMAGE)
Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data
Raw Diamond (IMAGE)
Diamonds Reveal How Continents are Stabilized, Key to Earth's Habitability
Alzheimer's
Scientists Propose New Theory on Alzheimer's, Amyloid Connection
Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE)
Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
space

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago

Spinning Black Hole Sprays Light-Speed Plasma Clouds into Space

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

Hubble Measurements Suggest Disparity in Hubble Constant Calculations is not a Fluke

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Secrets of Fluorescent Microalgae Could Lead to Super-efficient Solar Cells

First Demonstration of Antimatter Wave Interferometry

NIST Research Sparks New Insights on Laser Welding

New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever

Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Kenya Lion Research (IMAGE)
Animals

Research Shows Cattle Ranching Could Help Conserve Rare African Antelope, Lions
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes
Herd of Kazakh Horses (IMAGE)
Animals

A Genomic Tour-de-Force Reveals the Last 5,000 Years of Horse History
Hubble Image of NGC 2903 (IMAGE)
Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Most Popular

  1. 1 A Chimpanzee Suffers from Respiratory Disease (IMAGE) A case of the Chimp Sniffles or Major Outbreak? Syndromic Surveillance may Hold the Key
  2. 2 Evolution of Caulobacterales (IMAGE) Peering into the Past, Scientists Discover Bacteria Transformed a Viral Threat to Survive
  3. 3 Common Frog (Rana temporaria) (IMAGE) Climate Change Responsible for Severe Infectious Disease in UK Frogs
  4. 4 Figure 2 (IMAGE) Traces of Roman-era Pollution Stored in the Ice of Mont Blanc
  5. 5 Chondrite Meteorite Macro Photo (IMAGE) Our History in the Stars
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics