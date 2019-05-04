naturewn.com

Trending Topics healthy bones exercise balanced diet alcohol tobacco

First Demonstration of Antimatter Wave Interferometry

By Staff Reporter
May 04, 2019 10:02 AM EDT
Close
 Talbot-Lau Interferometer (IMAGE)
The Talbot-Lau interferometer of the QUPLAS collaboration at the Positron Laboratory of the Politecnico di Milano in Como.
(Photo : © LHEP / AEC, University of Bern)
Microscope (IMAGE)
Microscope for the investigation of the nuclear emulsion detector at the University of Bern.
(Photo : © Ciro Pistillo, LHEP / AEC, University of Bern)
Nuclear Emulsion Detector (IMAGE)
The nuclear emulsion detector after exposure to the positron beam.
(Photo : © Ciro Pistillo, LHEP / AEC, University of Bern)

Matter waves constitute a crucial feature of quantum mechanics, where particles have wave properties in addition to particle characteristics. This wave-particle duality was postulated already in 1924 by the French physicist Louis de Broglie.

The existence of the wave property of matter has been successfully demonstrated in a number of experiments with electrons and neutrons, as well as with more complex matter, up to large molecules. For antimatter the wave-particle duality had also been proven through diffraction experiments. However, researchers of the QUPLAS collaboration now established the wave behavior in a single positron (antiparticle to the electron) interference experiment. The results are reported in the Science Advances journal.

An experiment already envisaged by Einstein

The QUPLAS scientific collaboration includes researchers from the University of Bern and from the University and Politecnico of Milano. To demonstrate the wave duality of single positrons they performed measurements with a setup similar to the so-called double-slit experiment. This setup was already suggested as a gedankenexperiment by famous physicists like Albert Einstein and Richard Feynman; it is often used in quantum theory to demonstrate the wave nature of particles. In the experiment particles (in this case positrons) are directed from a source to a position sensitive detector. In between there are gratings with patterns of two or more slits which the particles go through. Particles behaving like particles travel in straight lines and would produce a pattern corresponding exactly to the grating. If the particles have a wave nature, a striped interference pattern appears at the detector which is different from the grating. The new pattern is generated by the superposition of the waves emitted by the source and travelling through the grating.

Micrometric resolution

The researchers of the QUPLAS collaboration were able to generate for the first time such an interference pattern from single antimatter particle waves. It was obtained thanks to an innovative period-magnifying Talbot-Lau interferometer coupled to a nuclear emulsion position sensitive detector. "With the nuclear emulsions we are able to determine the impact point of individual positrons very precisely which allows us to reconstruct their interferometric pattern with micrometric accuracy - thus to better than millionth of a meter", explains Dr. Ciro Pistillo of the Laboratory of High Energy Physics (LHEP) and Albert Einstein Center (AEC) of the University of Bern. This feature allowed the researchers to overcome the main limitations of antimatter experiments, namely low antiparticle flux and beam manipulation complexity.

The scientists of LHEP and AEC played a key role for the success of the project: Akitaka Ariga, Antonio Ereditato, Ciro Pistillo and Paola Scampoli were in particular responsible for the design, construction and operations of the emulsion detector and for the analysis of positron interaction data.

New field of investigations of antimatter

"Our observation of the energy dependence of interference pattern proves its quantum-mechanical origin and thus the wave nature of the positrons", says Professor Paola Scampoli. The success of the experiment paves the way to a new field of investigations based on antimatter interferometry. A goal is for example to perform gravity measurements with exotic matter-antimatter symmetric atoms such as positronium. With this one could test the validity of the Weak Equivalence Principle for antimatter. This principle is at the basis of general relativity and has never been tested with antimatter. Future research fields based on antimatter interferometry could in the future provide information about the imbalance of matter and antimatter in the universe.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Alzheimer's

Scientists Propose New Theory on Alzheimer's, Amyloid Connection
Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE)
Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
Fall Armyworm -- Spodoptera frugiperda (IMAGE)
Mixing Grass Varieties May Reduce Insect Infestations in Lawns
Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)
Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
space

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago

Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed

How to Purify Water with Graphene

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket

Graphene Sponge Helps Lithium Sulphur Batteries Reach New Potential

3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Red-Headed Gouldian Finch (IMAGE)
Animals

Study: Why Unique Finches Keep Their Heads of Many Colors
High Biodiversity (IMAGE)
Environment

Ocean Acidification 'Could have Consequences for Millions'
Female Agapostemon virescens Bee (IMAGE)
Animals

With Flower Preferences, Bees have a Big Gap between the Sexes
Convict Lake (IMAGE)
Environment

Snowmelt Causes Seismic Swarm Near California's Long Valley Caldera

Most Popular

  1. 1 Captive Dolphins Are Captive Dolphins Healthy?
  2. 2 addiction-antibiotic-aspirin-860378 Why Daily Aspirin Dosages Could Be Harmful
  3. 3 Should you become a Nurse? Why You Should Consider Becoming A Nurse
  4. 4 Women bones healthy 5 Ways Women Can Keep Their Bones Healthy
  5. 5 Talbot-Lau Interferometer (IMAGE) First Demonstration of Antimatter Wave Interferometry
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics