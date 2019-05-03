naturewn.com

Trending Topics measles measles outbreak anti-vaxxers Medical Screening Child Medical Screening

Running May have Made Dinosaurs' Wings Flap Before they Evolved to Fly

By Staff Reporter
May 03, 2019 08:23 AM EDT
Close
 Running May Have Made Dinosaurs' Wings Flap Before they Evolved to Fly (IMAGE)
Caudipteryx robot for testing passive flapping flight.
(Photo : Talori et al.)

Before they evolved the ability to fly, two-legged dinosaurs may have begun to flap their wings as a passive effect of running along the ground, according to new research by Jing-Shan Zhao of Tsinghua University, Beijing, and his colleagues.

The findings, published in PLOS Computational Biology, provide new insights into the origin of avian flight, which has been a point of debate since the 1861 discovery of Archaeopteryx. While a gliding type of flight appears to have matured earlier in evolutionary history, increasing evidence suggests that active flapping flight may have arisen without an intermediate gliding phase.

To examine this key point in evolutionary history, Zhao and his colleagues studied Caudipteryx, the most primitive, non-flying dinosaur known to have had feathered "proto-wings." This bipedal animal would have weighed around 5 kilograms and ran up to 8 meters per second.

First, the researchers used a mathematical approach called modal effective mass theory to analyze the mechanical effects of running on various parts of Caudipteryx's body. These calculations revealed that running speeds between about 2.5 to 5.8 meters per second would have created forced vibrations that caused the dinosaur's wings to flap.

Real-world experiments provided additional support for these calculations. The scientists built a life-size robot of Caudipteryx that could run at different speeds, and confirmed that running caused a flapping motion of the wings. They also fitted a young ostrich with artificial wings and found that running indeed caused the wings to flap, with longer and larger wings providing a greater lift force.

"Our work shows that the motion of flapping feathered wings was developed passively and naturally as the dinosaur ran on the ground," Zhao says. "Although this flapping motion could not lift the dinosaur into the air at that time, the motion of flapping wings may have developed earlier than gliding."

Zhao says that the next step for this research is to analyze the lift and thrust of Caudipteryx's feathered wings during the passive flapping process.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

NIST Research Sparks New Insights on Laser Welding

How to Purify Water with Graphene

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket

3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology

Gene-Editing Technology may Produce Resistant Virus in Cassava Plant
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

White-Throated Sparrow (IMAGE)
Animals

Songbird-body Changes that allow Migration may have Human Health Implications
Ostracod Shells (IMAGE)
Environment

Researchers Trace 3,000 Years of Monsoons Through Shell Fossils
'Beautiful Chimaera' (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists Unearth 'Utterly Bizarre' Chimera Crab Fossil
Irazu Volcano (IMAGE)
Environment

Study: Microbes Could Influence Earth's Geological Processes as much as Volcanoes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Muneesh Tewari, Michigan Medicine (IMAGE) Making the Invisible Visible: New Method Opens Unexplored Realms for Liquid Biopsies
  2. 2 Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt across Western US, Study Finds (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt Across Western US, Study Finds
  3. 3 Bioprinted Lung-Mimicking Air Sac (IMAGE) Organ Bioprinting Gets a Breath of Fresh Air
  4. 4 Neutron Star Collision over Manhattan Skyline (IMAGE) Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
  5. 5 Running May Have Made Dinosaurs' Wings Flap Before they Evolved to Fly (IMAGE) Running May have Made Dinosaurs' Wings Flap Before they Evolved to Fly
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics