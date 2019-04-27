naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Improving the Lifetime of Bioelectrodes for Solar Energy Conversion

By Staff Reporter
Apr 27, 2019 09:49 AM EDT
Close
 Bochum Research Team (IMAGE)
Wolfgang Schuhmann, Fangyuan Zhao, Adrian Ruff and Felipe Conzuelo (from the left) work on long-lasting bioelectrodes.
(Photo : RUB, Marquard)

The use of proteins involved in the photosynthetic process enables the development of affordable and efficient devices for energy conversion. However, although proteins such as photosystem are robust in nature, the use of isolated protein complexes incorporated in semi-artificial electrodes are associated with considerably short long-term stability. In consequence, the technological application of these kind of biodevices is still limited. Researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) showed that a careful operation of the photosystem-based bioelectrode under the exclusion of oxygen is the key for achieving high stability.

The team involving Dr. Fangyuan Zhao, Dr. Adrian Ruff, Dr. Felipe Conzuelo, and Professor Wolfgang Schuhmann from the Chair of Analytical Chemistry and Center for Electrochemical Sciences, together with Professor Matthias Rögner from the Bochum Chair of Plant Biochemistry describes the results in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Using green energy

Efficiently producing energy for a more sustainable society is nowadays a continuous challenge. Therefore, it is important not only to understand but also to overcome the processes that currently limit the lifetime of technologies for green and renewable energy conversion. Among different promising techniques, the use of protein complexes involved in the photosynthetic process for the fabrication of semi-artificial devices is of particular interest due to their high efficiency and large natural availability.

Oxygen is to blame

The scientists have already shown in a previous study that under operation of the bioelectrode reactive molecules are formed that damage photosystem I and are responsible for a limited lifetime of the biodevice. These reactive species are associated to the use of oxygen as final electron acceptor. Therefore, the design of bioelectrodes operating in an oxygen-free environment was suggested.

An important step towards the application

Now, operation of the bioelectrode under the exclusion of oxygen has proven to effectively increase the lifetime of the device for a substantial period in comparison with the results obtained in the presence of ambient oxygen. As the authors explain, the obtained results are an important step towards the efficient development and possible application of photobiodevices for energy conversion.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology

Gene-Editing Technology may Produce Resistant Virus in Cassava Plant

Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods

Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity

NUS Researchers Identified New Biomarkers Associated with 'Chemobrain'
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Simbakubwa Reconstruction (IMAGE)
Animals

Fossils found in museum drawer in Kenya belong to gigantic carnivore
Fire Extinguish Demonstration by Vacuum-Based Suction Operation (IMAGE)
Space

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space
Picture of the Coelacanth Latimeria (IMAGE)
Biology

Coelacanth reveals new insights into skull evolution
Underwater Glider Used To Study Red Tide In 2018
Biology

Ocean circulation likely to blame for severity of 2018 red tide

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antony Orth, RMIT University (IMAGE) 3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology
  2. 2 Cassava Plants Gene-Editing Technology may Produce Resistant Virus in Cassava Plant
  3. 3 Subsurface Imaging Technology Helps Find Lost Graves (IMAGE) Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
  4. 4 Infographic: Calculating the Hubble Constant (IMAGE) Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data
  5. 5 Bochum Research Team (IMAGE) Improving the Lifetime of Bioelectrodes for Solar Energy Conversion
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics